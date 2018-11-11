शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   कवाल में तेंदुए के हमले से घायल महिला की मौत

कवाल में तेंदुए के हमले से घायल महिला की मौत

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 11:56 PM IST
घायल महिला की उपचार के दौरान मौत
जानसठ। गांव कवाल में एक माह पूर्व तेंदुए के हमले से घायल हुई महिला ने उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। महिला की मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मचा है। विधायक विक्रम सैनी ने पीड़ित परिजनों के घर पहुंचकर उन्हें सांत्वना दी।
गांव कवाल में 17 अक्तूबर की रात तेंदुए ने हमला कर गांव की दो महिलाओं समेत तीन लोगों को घायल कर दिया था। घायलों में राजकली (60) पत्नी सहदेव का उपचार जानसठ के प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम में चल रहा था। महिला की हालत खराब होने के बाद उसे मेरठ सुभारती मेडिकल कालेज में एक सप्ताह पूर्व भर्ती कराया गया था। मेडिकल कालेज में रविवार की सुबह चार बजे उपचार के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गई। महिला की मौत की सूचना मिलते ही परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। विधायक विक्रम सैनी ने मृतका के घर पहुंचकर परिजनों को सांत्वना दी तथा एसडीएम से बातचीत कर पीड़ित परिजनों को सरकार द्वारा जंगली जानवरों के हमले में मरने पर सहायता योजना का लाभ दिलवाने के लिए कहा। एसडीएम विजय कुमार ने हल्का लेखपाल को मृतका के घर भेज कर रिपोर्ट देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। परिजनों ने गमगीन माहौल में महिला के शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है।












घायल बदमाश को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस।
Muzaffarnagar

मुठभेड़ में अंतरराज्यीय इनामी बदमाश पकड़ा

मोरना पुलिस ने शनिवार रात मुठभेड़ के दौरान अंतरराज्यीय 15 हजार के इनामी शातिर बदमाश को पकड़ लिया, जबकि उसका साथी फरार हो गया। मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से एक सिपाही भी घायल हो गया।

12 नवंबर 2018

ड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच किया गया रामदास का अतिम संस्कार
Muzaffarnagar

ड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच किया गया रामदास का अतिम संस्कार

12 नवंबर 2018

धीरज आत्महत्या कांड में पत्नी को जेल भेजा
Muzaffarnagar

धीरज आत्महत्या कांड में पत्नी को जेल भेजा

12 नवंबर 2018

पश्चिमांचल को मिले अलग राज्य का दर्जा
Muzaffarnagar

पश्चिमांचल को मिले अलग राज्य का दर्जा

12 नवंबर 2018

काकड़ा में लाखों की योजनाओं का शिलान्यास
Muzaffarnagar

काकड़ा में लाखों की योजनाओं का शिलान्यास

12 नवंबर 2018

तीन माह से लापता युवक की हत्या की आशंका
Muzaffarnagar

तीन माह से लापता युवक की हत्या की आशंका

12 नवंबर 2018

घर में घुस कर की फायरिंग
Muzaffarnagar

घर में घुस कर की फायरिंग

12 नवंबर 2018

ठेले पर मां को ले जाते दोनों बेटे
Meerut

यूपी: खुली सरकार की पोल, गरीबों को नहीं मिल रही सुविधाएं, बेबसी की 'एंबुलेंस' पर मां

11 नवंबर 2018

शुगर मिल पर भाकियू ने शुरू किया धरना
Muzaffarnagar

शुगर मिल पर भाकियू ने शुरू किया धरना

12 नवंबर 2018

जील में टेनिस की ऊंचाईयां छूने का जज्बा
Muzaffarnagar

जील में टेनिस की ऊंचाईयां छूने का जज्बा

12 नवंबर 2018

‘बीजेपी सरकार के साथ हूं, उनका गुलाम नहीं’

सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के अध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने एक बार फिर भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि मैं सरकार में शामिल हूं पर उनके गलत कामों का विरोध भी करता हूं, मैं किसी का गुलाम नहीं हूं।

11 नवंबर 2018

संगीत 1:17

मुजफ्फरनगर का नाम बदलने को लेकर संगीत सोम ने कही ये बड़ी बात

9 नवंबर 2018

हादसा 0:40

हवा में उड़ती आई कार ने महिला को रौंदा, एक झटके में गई जान

28 अक्टूबर 2018

क्राइम 1:48

हर बुर्के के पीछे नहीं होता खूबसूरत चेहरा, CCTV में कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर 2:55

VIDEO: पुलिस की मौजूदगी में लड़की की किया ऐसे किडनैप, किया था लड़के से प्यार

5 सितंबर 2018

केउकेविया की स्माईल ने दर्शकों को लुभाया
Muzaffarnagar

केउकेविया की स्माईल ने दर्शकों को लुभाया

12 नवंबर 2018

लिव-इन-रिलेशनशिप में रह रहे प्रेमी जोड़े को लेकर बखेड़ा
Muzaffarnagar

लिव-इन-रिलेशनशिप में रह रहे प्रेमी जोड़े को लेकर बखेड़ा

12 नवंबर 2018

मंदिर की दीवारें तोड़कर कराया दुकानों का निर्माण
Muzaffarnagar

मंदिर की दीवारें तोड़कर कराया दुकानों का निर्माण

12 नवंबर 2018

टुर्नामेंट में टेनिस खेलतीं महिला खिलाड़ी।
Muzaffarnagar

सर्विस क्लब के ग्रास कोर्ट पर आज से होगी खिताबी जंग

12 नवंबर 2018

तीन यंत्रों पर छूट का लाभ 700 किसानों ने उठाया
Muzaffarnagar

तीन यंत्रों पर छूट का लाभ 700 किसानों ने उठाया

12 नवंबर 2018

दो पक्षों में संघर्ष, एक दर्जन लोग घायल
Muzaffarnagar

दो पक्षों में संघर्ष, एक दर्जन लोग घायल

12 नवंबर 2018

