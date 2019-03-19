शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar ›   अभिषेक ने जीता वुशू प्रतियोगिता में कांस्य

अभिषेक ने जीता वुशू प्रतियोगिता में कांस्य

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 12:21 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अभिषेक ने जीता वुशू प्रतियोगिता में कांस्य
शाहपुर। गांव रसूलपुर जाटान निवासी अभिषेक बालियान ने विगत दिनों संपन्न हुई ऑल इंडिया यूनिवर्सिटी वुशू प्रतियोगिता में कांस्य पदक जीता है। गांव लौटने पर खिलाड़ी का स्वागत किया गया। शाहपुर ब्लाक के गांव रसूलपुर जाटान निवासी अभिषेक बालियान पंजाब के अमृतसर में स्थित जेएनडीयू यूनिवर्सिटी में अध्ययनरत है। वहीं पर उसका चयन 11 से 16 मार्च तक चंडीगढ़ में हुई ऑल इंडिया यूनिवर्सिटी वुशू प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ था, जिसमें अभिषेक ने शानदार प्रदर्शन कर प्रतियोगिता में कांस्य पदक हासिल किया। अभिषेक ने सफलता का श्रेय माता-पिता उदयवीर सिंह व बबीता देवी के साथ ही कोच सुमित कुमार को दिया।

