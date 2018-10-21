शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   कैंटर पलटा, क्लीनर की मौत, चालक घायल

कैंटर पलटा, क्लीनर की मौत, चालक घायल

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Oct 2018 12:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हादसे में क्लीनर की मौत, चालक घायल
मंसूरपुर (मुजफ्फरनगर)। नेशनल हाईवे पर कैंटर पलट गया, जिसके पलटने से चालक व क्लीनर घायल हो गए। मेरठ अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान क्लीनर की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
शनिवार की सुबह सात बजे के करीब कागज की रददी से भरा कैंटर दिल्ली से मुजफ्फरनगर जा रहा था। नेशनल हाईवे पर नावला कोठी से मंसूरपुर की ओर थोड़ी दूरी पर अचानक कैंटर का पहिया निकल गया। कैंटर अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क पर पलट गया। कैंटर के पलटने से क्लीनर 26 वर्षीय अतर सिंह पुत्र अमरपाल तथा चालक रविंद्र पुत्र रोशन निवासीगण अलीगढ़ घायल हो गए थे। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों घायलों को बेगराजपुर मेडिकल कालेज में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां क्लीनर की गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने उसे मेरठ रेफर कर दिया था। मेरठ अस्पताल में क्लीनर अतर सिंह की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। चालक घायल रविंद्र ने बताया कि मेरठ में ही क्लीनर का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया है। मुकदमा दर्ज कराने के लिए पुलिस को तहरीर दी गई है।

