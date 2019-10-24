शहर चुनें

UP Bypoll Result 2019 Live updates Rampur Aligarh

Live

यूपी उपचुनाव नतीजे: आठवें राउंड तक रामपुर में सपा और अलीगढ़ में भाजपा आगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 11:40 AM IST
UP Bypoll Result 2019 Live updates Rampur Aligarh
ताजीन फातिमा - फोटो : ANI
लाइव अपडेट

11:25 AM, 24-Oct-2019
उत्तर प्रदेश की रामपुर विधानसभा सीट पर आठ राउंड की गिनती के बाद भी सांसद आजम खां की पत्नी डॉ. तजीन फातमा 13361 की बढ़त के साथ सबसे आगे। 

8 राउंड के बाद

डॉ तजीन फात्मा (सपा)- 24594
भारत भूषण (भाजपा)- 11233
अरशद अली खान (कोंग्रेस)- 1469
ज़ुबैर मसूद खान (बसपा)- 395
rampur bypolls elections azam khan
