रामपुर: स्थानीय हस्तशिल्प को बढ़ावा देने के लिए फैशन शो का आयोजन 

Rampur: Fashion show organized at Hunar Haat in Panvadiya, where models showcased products like kites, knives & ethnic wear to promote local handicrafts.
"Local artisans have faced wrath of time, so it was important to promote them," says Rampur DM Ananjay K Singh (25.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/ZrOnNWBjtp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.