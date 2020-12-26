शहर चुनें
रामपुर: स्थानीय हस्तशिल्प को बढ़ावा देने के लिए फैशन शो का आयोजन 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 10:56 AM IST
रामपुर हुनर हाट में फैशन शो
रामपुर हुनर हाट में फैशन शो - फोटो : ANI

रामुपर, पनवड़िया के हुनर हाट में स्थानीय हस्तशिल्प को बढ़ाव देने के लिए फैशन शो का कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें पंतग, चाकू और पारंपरिक वेशभूषा का प्रदर्शन किया गया। 
रामपुर डीएम अनंजय सिंह ने कहा कि स्थनीय कारीगरों ने समय के प्रकोप का सामना किया है, इसलिए उन्हें बढ़ावा देना महत्वपूर्ण है। 

