यूपी सरकार के खरीद केंद्र पर पिछले तीन दिन से कोई भी कर्मचारी व अधिकारी नहीं, किसान परेशान

Moradabad: Farmers say that no staff officer is present for last 3 days at UP govt's procurement center at the Paddy Purchase Centre in Dindori village of the district."No one is here. I'm trying to sell my paddy but they're making excuses to delay procurement," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/Pdctsd1XcO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020
We have asked for a report & action will be taken if any— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020
irregularities is found because govt has given strict instructions to keep procurement centers open for buying farmers' produce. We won't spare the culprits: Ashok Kumar, Nodal Officer, Paddy Purchasing Center, Moradabad https://t.co/jWlW8flLHO pic.twitter.com/bRmHYiIOrR
