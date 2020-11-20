शहर चुनें
Moradabad Farmers say that no staff and officer for last 3 days at UP govt procurement center at in Dindori village

यूपी सरकार के खरीद केंद्र पर पिछले तीन दिन से कोई भी कर्मचारी व अधिकारी नहीं, किसान परेशान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद Updated Fri, 20 Nov 2020 11:13 AM IST
जानकारी देते किसान
जानकारी देते किसान - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद जिले के डिंडोरी गांव में यूपी सरकार के खरीद केंद्र पर पिछले 3 दिनों से कोई भी कर्मचारी व अधिकारी मौजूद नहीं है। इससे किसान परेशान हो रहे हैं, वो अपनी फसल नहीं बेच पा रहे हैं। 
एक किसान का कहना है  खरीद केंद्र पर कोई भी नहीं है। मैं अपनी धान की फसल बेचने की कोशिश कर रहा हूं, लेकिन यहां कोई न होने की वजह से खरीद नहीं हो पा रही है। 


मुरादाबाद धान क्रय केंद्र के नोडल अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने कहा कि हमने रिपोर्ट मांगी है यदि ऐसा है तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी, क्योंकि सरकार ने किसानों की उपज खरीदने के लिए खरीद केंद्रों को खुला रखने के सख्त निर्देश दिए हैं। दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 

city & states moradabad uttar pradesh farmers moradabad paddy purchase centre

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

