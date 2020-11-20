यूपी सरकार के खरीद केंद्र पर पिछले तीन दिन से कोई भी कर्मचारी व अधिकारी नहीं, किसान परेशान

Moradabad: Farmers say that no staff officer is present for last 3 days at UP govt's procurement center at the Paddy Purchase Centre in Dindori village of the district.

We have asked for a report & action will be taken if any

irregularities is found because govt has given strict instructions to keep procurement centers open for buying farmers' produce. We won't spare the culprits: Ashok Kumar, Nodal Officer, Paddy Purchasing Center, Moradabad https://t.co/jWlW8flLHO pic.twitter.com/bRmHYiIOrR