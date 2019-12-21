शहर चुनें

रामपुर के सभी शिक्षण संस्थानों में आज अवकाश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, रामपुर Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 04:30 AM IST
जिलाधिकारी आंजेनय कुमार सिंह ने शनिवार 21 दिसंबर को जिले के सभी शिक्षण संस्थानों में अवकाश घोषित कर दिया है। शुक्रवार तक शीतलहर को देखते हुए जिलाधिकारी ने स्कूलों में अवकाश घोषित कर दिया था। 
शुक्रवार दोपहर बाद जिलाधिकारी ने शनिवार 21 दिसंबर को भी सभी शिक्षण संस्थानों में अवकाश घोषित कर दिया है। अब सभी स्कूल सोमवार 23 दिसंबर को खुलेंगे।
