Azam khan reaches police station for statement with wife and son

बयान दर्ज कराने महिला थाने पहुंचे आजम खां, पत्नी और बेटे भी साथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 03:20 PM IST
सपा नेता आजम खां
सपा नेता आजम खां - फोटो : amar ujala
जमीन हड़पने और चोरी के कई मामलों में 80 से भी ज्यादा मामलों में आरोप झेल रहे रामपुर से सपा सांसद आजम खां बुधवार दोपहर चार मामलों में बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए महिला थाने पहुंचे। यहां आजम खां खुद पर लगे आरोपों को लेकर एसआईटी को बयान देंगे। 
इस दौरान कई मामलों में आरोपी आजम की पत्नी ताजीन फात्मा और बेटे अब्दुल्ला भी उनके साथ थाने पहुंचे हैं। बता दें कि मंगलवार को ही उन्हें बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए नोटिस भेजा गया था। 
azam khan azam khan news moradabad news rampur news tazeen fatma abdullah azam khan
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

