चोरी के सामान के साथ एक गिरफ्तार
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:01 AM IST
विन्ध्याचल थाना क्षेत्र के कलना गहरवार गांव में 21 दिसंबर को दिन में हुई चोरी की घटना का खुलासा करते हुए गैपुरा पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी योगेंद्र पांडेय ने कलना गहरवार गांव निवासी अशोक कुमार पांडेय को चोरी के सामान थार हंडा भगोना आदि के साथ गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेजा है। बताया जा रहा है कि कलना गहरवार ढेगुअहा गांव निवासी देवमणि बिंद के यहां 21 दिसंबर को ताला तोड़ कर चोरी हुई थी ।सोमवार को गैपुरा पुलिस ने चोरी के सामान सहित आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेज दिया है ।
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
