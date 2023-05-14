Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   UP Nikay Chunav: Myth broken in Meerut, Mayor of whose state became his mayor

UP Nikay Chunav: मेरठ में टूटा मिथक... जिसकी प्रदेश में सत्ता उसका बना महापौर, दिनेश खटीक की बहन भी जीतीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sun, 14 May 2023 11:03 AM IST
सार

नगर पालिका से 1995 में नगर निगम बनने के बाद से एक मिथक चला आ रहा है कि जिस पार्टी की सत्ता प्रदेश में होती है उसका महापौर मेरठ में नहीं बनता, लेकिन इस बार यह मिथक टूट गया है। पढ़ें ये रिपोर्ट।  

UP Nikay Chunav: Myth broken in Meerut, Mayor of whose state became his mayor
हरिकांत अहलूवालिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने महापौर सीट जीतकर मेरठ जिले का यह मिथक भी तोड़ दिया, जिसमें कभी भी महापौर उस पार्टी का नहीं जीता था, जिस पार्टी की प्रदेश में सरकार होती थी। यह मिथक यहां नगर पालिका से 1995 में नगर निगम बनने के बाद से चला आ रहा था। 



इस बार भी राजनीतिक गलियारों में इसे लेकर चर्चाएं थीं। साल 2017 में उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा की पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनने के बाद भी यह मिथक नहीं टूटा था। बसपा की महापौर सुनीता वर्मा ने सत्ताधारी दल भाजपा की कांता कर्दम को हराकर निगम में सरकार बनाई थी।


साल 1995 से 2017 तक नगर निगम के पांच बार हुए चुनावों में दो बार भाजपा और तीन बार बसपा का महापौर बना। निगम के इतने लंबे कार्यकाल में एक बार भी सामान्य वर्ग का महापौर नहीं बना। चार बार पिछड़ा वर्ग और एक बार अनुसूचित जाति के व्यक्ति ने महापौर की कुर्सी संभाली थी। इस नतीजे के बाद अब पिछड़ा वर्ग की संख्या पांच हो गई है।

अब तक यह रही स्थिति...
-1995 में नगर महापालिका के 60 वार्ड थे। नगर प्रमुख का यह पहला चुनाव जनता की वोट से हुआ। बसपा प्रत्याशी अयूब अंसारी नगर प्रमुख चुने गए। हालांकि बाद में नगर प्रमुख का पद महापौर के नाम से जाना गया।
-वर्ष 2000 में सीमा विस्तार हुआ और 70 वार्ड बन गए। बसपा के हाजी शाहिद अखलाक महापौर चुने गए।
-वर्ष 2006 में निगम के 80 वार्ड हो गए। भाजपा की पिछड़ा वर्ग से मधु गुर्जर महापौर बनीं।
-वर्ष 2012 में पिछड़ा वर्ग से भाजपा के हरिकांत अहलूवालिया महापौर बने।
-2017 में 90 वार्ड में चुनाव हुआ। एससी कोटे से बसपा की सुनीता वर्मा महापौर चुनी गईं।

दिनेश खटीक की बहन जीतीं
जलशक्ति राज्यमंत्री दिनेश खटीक की बहन सुधा खटीक को भाजपा ने हस्तिनापुर नगर पंचायत की प्रत्याशी बनाया था। शुरुआत में भाजपा और बसपा में जमकर मुकाबला रहा। बाद में सुधा खटीक ने बसपा प्रत्याशी सुनीता को हराकर जीत  दर्ज की। 
