बीजेपी विधायक बोले- कानून बनने तक हिंदू भाइयों तुम्हें छूट है, बच्चे पैदा करते रहो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 10:36 AM IST
up BJP Khatauli mla vikram saini controversial statement on population control in Muzaffarnagar
फाइल फोटो
एक और बीजेपी विधायक ने विवादित बयान दिया। विधायक के यह बयान से हर कोई हैरान है। विधायक ने जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर आयोजित किए एक कार्यक्रम में यह बयान दिया।
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर के खतौली विधानसभा से विधायक विक्रम सैनी ने विवादित बयान देकर सुर्खियां बटोरीं हैं। दरअसल मुजफ्फरनगर के शिव चौक पर जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया था। इस कार्यक्रम में बीजेपी विधायक विक्रम सैनी को बुलाया गया था। 

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए विक्रम सैनी ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग का स्लोग 'हम दो हमारे दो' पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि अब इस स्लोगन का कोई फायदा नहीं है। क्योंकि हमारे कुछ भाई तो एक पर ही रुक गए हैं। 

जबकि कुछ तो 'हम दो हमारे 18' और 'हम पांच हमारे पच्चीस' हो रहे हैं। विधायक ने आगे कहा कि यह सभी के लिए होना चाहिए। यह देश सबका है, अगर देश सबका है तो कानून सबके लिए होना चाहिए।

 

