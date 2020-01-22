शहर चुनें

चाईनीज मांझे से युवक की गर्दन कटी

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 02:18 AM IST
चाइनीज मांझे से कटी युवक की गर्दन
मेरठ। शहर में चाइनीज मांझा धड़ल्ले से बिक रहा है और पुलिस प्रशासन कार्रवाई के नाम पर चुप्पी साधे हुए है। मंगलवार को जागृति विहार विस्तार योजना पर बाइक सवार युवक चाइनीज मांझे की चपेट में आ गया। घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां चिकित्सकाें ने युवक की गर्दन पर 13 टांके लगाए हैं।
हापुड़ रोड स्थित लोहियानगर निवासी अमित सिंघल (40) पुत्र सुभाष चंद सिंघल का बिल्डिंग मैटेरियल का काम है। मंगलवार शाम चार बजे वह अपनी बाइक से लखमी विहार से जा रहे थे। बाइक चलाते समय हेलमेट लगा रखा था। इस दौरान आवास विकास विस्तार योजना पर चाइनीज मांझे की चपेट में आ गए। गर्दन से खून बहने लगा तो अपने भाई को कॉल की। अमित के भाई संजीव सिंघल ने बताया कि जागृति विहार, लखमी विहार और कई स्थानों पर चाइनीज मांझे से पतंग उड़ाई जाती हैं। कई बार जागृति विहार विस्तार योजना पर लूट भी हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन यहां पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करती।
