Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut

रामपुर एसपी के स्टेनो का चोरी हुआ मोबाइल पकड़ा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 02:27 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रामपुर एसपी के स्टेनो का चोरी हुआ मोबाइल पकड़ा
मवाना। छह माह पहले रामपुर एसपी के स्टेनों के चोरी हुए मोबाइल पुलिस ने मवाना में एक मोबाइल शॉप से बरामद कर लिया। पुलिस ने दुकान संचालक को हिरासत में ले लिया। युवक ने पुलिस को बताया कि पास के गांव के एक युवक ने मोबाइल ठीक करने के लिए उसे दिया था, लेकिन आज तक युवक मोबाइल वापस नहीं ले गया।
मवाना थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि छह माह पहले एसपी रामपुर के स्टेनो का मोबाइल चोरी हो गया था। बुधवार को इसकी लोकेशन मवाना में मिली। इस संबंध में थाना पुलिस को अवगत कराया गया। एसएसआई नरेंद्र सिंह ने मोहल्ला तेली वाला कुआं निवासी सिबली की मोबाइल दुकान पर छापा मारा और मोबाइल बरामद कर लिया। पुलिस युवक सिबली को मोबाइल समेत थाने में ले आई और पूछताछ की। उसने बताया कि छह माह पहले गांव अटौरा का रहने वाला एक युवक उसे मोबाइल ठीक करने के लिए दे गया था। इसके बाद वह आज तक नहीं आया। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक की तलाश में कई स्थानों पर दबिश दी, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। एसएसआई नरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस जांच करने के बाद ही कार्रवाई करेगी।
mobile stolen
यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

एनकाउंटर: सिपाही को गोली मारकर भागे दो बदमाश ढेर, आमने-सामने चली थी गोलियां

मेरठ में बुधवार रात को पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। बाइक सवार दो बदमाश सिपाही को गोली मारकर भागने लगे। इस दौरान आमने-सामने की फायरिंग में दोनों बदमाश ढेर हो गए।

12 सितंबर 2019

गन्ने में लाल सड़न रोग।
Meerut

ट्रेंच विधि से गन्ना बुवाई करें किसान

12 सितंबर 2019

गांव का बट्टा निवासी ग्रामीणों की समस्या को लेकर एनएचएआई के पीढ़ी से वार्ता करते किठौर विधायक सत?
Meerut

फकरपुर कबट्टा में जलद बनेगा यूटर्न और कट

12 सितंबर 2019

मौके पर पहुंचे भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

सहारनपुर बवाल: आंबेडकर की मूर्ति तोड़ने पर केस दर्ज, भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव को बनाया आरोपी

11 सितंबर 2019

तीन तलाक
Meerut

मुस्लिमों की खाप पंचायत पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट हैरान, तीन तलाक पीड़िता 'आयशा' को नहीं मिला अभी इंसाफ

12 सितंबर 2019

डीजीएम पर फायरिंग
Meerut

चीनी मिल के डीजीएम पर जानलेवा हमला, ये रही बड़ी वजह, आरोपी की तलाश में दबिश

11 सितंबर 2019

हस्तिनापुर में दशलक्षण पर्व में पूजा अर्चना करते श्रद्धालु।
Meerut

संतोष रखने से मिली शांति

12 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी देते लोग
Meerut

कार मालिक ने मारुति के शोरूम पर बरसाए अंडे, टमाटर और जूते, जानिए, क्या है पूरा मामला

11 सितंबर 2019

दौराला-सकौती में साफ सफाई न होने की शिकायत पर जांच करने पहुंचे अधिकारियों से बात करते ग्रामीण।
Meerut

गांव में गंदगी की शिकायत सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर की

12 सितंबर 2019

सरधना के मोहल्ला किला खेवान में हुए संघर्ष में घायल शबाना नूर हसन, आस मोहम्मद ।
Meerut

सरधना में मारपीट, पथराव में छह घायल

12 सितंबर 2019

