शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   SDM get suck in traffic

मवाना जाम में एसडीएम फंसे

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 02:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मवाना जाम में एसडीएम फंसे
विज्ञापन
मवाना। स्कूल कालेजों की छुट्टी के समय सोमवार दोपहर मुख्य मार्ग पर जाम लग गया। जिसमें उपजिलाधिकारी भी जाम में फंसे रहे। पुलिस ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद जाम खुलावाया। उल्लेखनीय है कि नगर में अवैध ई रिक्शा व टैंपू आदि की भरमार है। वहीं मुख्य मार्ग के दोनों ओर ठेली आदि का अस्थाई अतिक्रमण है। जिस कारण आए दिन मुख्य मार्ग पर जाम के हालात बनते रहते हैं। सोमवार दोपहर स्कूल कालेजों की छुट्टी के दौरान मुख्य मार्ग पर भीषण जाम लग गया। घंटों लोग जाम में फंसे रहे। इसी दौरान मेरठ की ओर से आ रहे उपजिलाधिकारी अंकुर श्रीवास्तव भी जाम में फंस गए। जानकारी होने पर पुलिस जाम को खुलवाने में लगी, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस जाम को खुलवाने में कामयाब हो सकी।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ayodhya
Lucknow

संतों संग राम जन्मभूमि न्यास पहुंचे मुस्लिम समाज के लोग, राम मंदिर के लिए की पत्थरों की सफाई

19 अगस्त 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

19 अगस्त राशिफल: पांच राशियों को मुनाफा मिलने के संकेत हैं, पढ़ें सोमवार का राशिफल

19 अगस्त 2019

जगन्नाथ मिश्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जगन्नाथ मिश्रा का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन

19 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
Cricket News

युवराज सिंह ने उड़ाई शोएब अख्तर की खिल्ली, ट्विटर पर लगा रहे थे जोफ्रा आर्चर की क्लास

19 अगस्त 2019

युवराज सिंह, शोएब अख्तर और स्टीव स्मिथ
Yuvraj Singh
घातक बाउंसर फेंकते शोएब अख्तर
स्टीव स्मिथ घायल
Cricket News

युवराज सिंह ने उड़ाई शोएब अख्तर की खिल्ली, ट्विटर पर लगा रहे थे जोफ्रा आर्चर की क्लास

19 अगस्त 2019

जेसीबी मशीन
Bizarre News

आखिर जेसीबी मशीन पीले रंग की ही क्यों होती है? जान लीजिए ये जरूरी बात

19 अगस्त 2019

दुनिया की सबसे लंबी हिम गुफा, ऑस्ट्रिया
Bizarre News

इस देश में भी है अमरनाथ जैसा 'शिवलिंग', खतरनाक रास्तों से होकर जाना पड़ता है गुफा के अंदर

19 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
SDM in jam
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व सांसदों ने खाली नहीं किए बंगले तो तीन दिन में कटेगा बिजली, पानी और गैस कनेक्शन

19 अगस्त 2019

NRC
India News

दस्तावेज की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई कर सकती है एनआरसी अथॉरिटी

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तंजानिया में तेल टैंकर धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 95 हुई

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

शर्मनाक: नेपाल में महिला को डायन बता जबरन मैला खिलाया, महिलाओं ने ही की ज्यादती

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
चाकू से काटी नाक
Bareilly

चाकू से तलाकशुदा पत्नी की काटी नाक, तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

19 अगस्त 2019

मृतक अब्दुल साजिद
Delhi NCR

बिस्कुट के रेपर को लेकर हुए विवाद में युवक की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

Trichy Road Accident
India News

तमिलनाडु में 70 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरा वाहन, तीन बच्चों समेत आठ लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

बदमाश ने लूटे पैसे (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

यूपी: अधिवक्ता दंपती को बेहोश कर लूटा, चलती कार से फेंककर फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेनें प्रभावित (सांकेतकि तस्वीर)
Meerut

ट्रैक पर भरा पानी, चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें प्रभावित, यात्री परेशान

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चोट के निशान दिखाता घायल सिपाही
Meerut

यूपी: पुलिसकर्मियों ने आबकारी के सिपाही को लाठी-डंडों से पीटा, मामले की जांच शुरू

बागपत जनपद में यूपी-हरियाणा सीमा की निवाड़ा चेकपोस्ट पर रविवार रात वाहनों से अवैध वसूली की वीडियो बनाने के शक में तीन पुलिसकर्मियों ने आबकारी विभाग के सिपाही को लाठी-डंडों से पीटकर घायल कर दिया।

20 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: रिश्वत लेने का फिर वीडियो वायरल, भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में पहले ही निलंबित हो चुके दो लेखपाल

20 अगस्त 2019

मोहल्ला जुल्हैडा रोड नई बस्ती निवासी घायल सुंदर
Meerut

दूसरे वर्ग के युवकों ने मां-बेटे को पीटा

20 अगस्त 2019

Special semester examinations will be held from September 2
Meerut

दो सितंबर से होंगी स्पेशल सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं

20 अगस्त 2019

बासमती बीज
Meerut

ईरान में फंसे बासमती के 1500 करोड़

20 अगस्त 2019

खादर में तटबंध पर पहुंचे अधिकारी गांव वालों से जानकारी करते हुए।
Meerut

गंगा खतरे के निशान से ऊपर, खादर में अलर्ट जारी

20 अगस्त 2019

molesting with student, firing
Meerut

छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर मारपीट, फायरिंग

20 अगस्त 2019

Medical doctor with stethoscope on white background. Vector illustration
Meerut

खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार...ओपीडी छह हजार के पार

20 अगस्त 2019

blame of bias action agianst meat factories
Meerut

एमडीए के दावे के बावजूद कई फैक्टरी चालू

20 अगस्त 2019

fitness test in ccsu for admission
Meerut

बपीईएस में फिटनेस टेस्ट को पहुंचे साढ़े तीन सौ छात्र-छात्राएं

20 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

इमरान के बॉस कमर जावेद बाजवा का कार्यकाल तीन साल बढ़ा

भारत के कड़े रुख से पाकिस्तान घबरा गया है। पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान खान ने आर्मी चीफ कमर जावेद बाजवा का कार्यकाल बढ़ा दिया है।

19 अगस्त 2019

विद्या सिन्हा 1:14

विद्या सिन्हा की श्रद्धांजलि सभा में पहुंचे कई दिग्गज कलाकार

19 अगस्त 2019

मेट्रो 2:10

इंदौर और भोपाल में मेट्रो रेल प्रोजेक्ट के लिए नई दिल्ली में हुआ एमओयू

19 अगस्त 2019

तेंदुआ 1:17

घायल तेदुंए का फोटो ले रहा था शख्स, अचानक हो गया हमला

19 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:32

राम मंदिर में सोने की ईंट लगवाएगा ये मुगल वंशज !

19 अगस्त 2019

Related

ट्रेनें प्रभावित (सांकेतकि तस्वीर)
Meerut

ट्रैक पर भरा पानी, चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें प्रभावित, यात्री परेशान

19 अगस्त 2019

auction of hat in four lac
Meerut

पैठ बाजार का ठेका चार लाख में छूटा

20 अगस्त 2019

गांव कुराली का जितेंद्र एसएसपी कार्यालय में डीजल डाल कर मरने की बात करने पर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किय
Meerut

एसएसपी ऑफिस पर आत्मदाह की कोशिश

20 अगस्त 2019

fake strip show in meerut
Meerut

स्ट्रिप शो की फर्जी बुकिंग, दंपती पर होगा मुकदमा

20 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

पब्जी गेम खेलने के दौरान व्हाट्सएप ग्रुपों में उड़ी मौत की अफवाह, मचा हड़कंप, युवक निकला जिंदा

19 अगस्त 2019

assault on youth
Meerut

घर में घुसकर हमला, एक दबोचा

20 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited