मेरठ हिंसा मामले में जवाब तैयार कर रही पुलिस

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 01:54 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मेरठ हिंसा मामले में जवाब तैयार कर रही पुलिस
मेरठ। 20 दिसंबर 2019 को हुई हिंसा के मामले में मेरठ पुलिस जवाब तैयार कर रही है। इसको लेकर आईजी रेंज ने बुधवार को एसएसपी, एसपी सिटी, एसपी क्राइम और तीन थानेदारों के साथ बैठक की।
हिंसा के मामले में पुलिस के खिलाफ सभी याचिकाओं पर 17 फरवरी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई होनी है। मेरठ में लिसाड़ी गेट, ब्रह्मपुरी और नौचंदी थाने में बवाल के 18 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए थे। इन सभी मुकदमों के विवेचना की निगरानी आईजी प्रवीण कुमार कर रहे हैं। आईजी ने बताया कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में हिंसा हुई थी, जिसमें पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई को लेकर लोगों ने कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है जिसमें 17 फरवरी को पुलिस कोर्ट में जवाब देगी। इसको देखते संबंधित मुकदमोें की बारीकी से जांच कर रिपोर्ट तैयार की जा रही है। पुलिस ने पास सीसीटीवी कैमरों की कई फुटेज हैं, जिसमें उपद्रवी पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारियों पर पथराव करने के अलावा गोलियां चला रहे हैं।
Police preparing answers in Meerut violence case
