विज्ञापन
मुजफ्फरनगर: पुलिस ने 15 हजार के इनामी गौ तस्कर को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 05:04 AM IST
गौ तस्कर गिरफ्तार
गौ तस्कर गिरफ्तार - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर में एक मंगलवार को एक गौ तस्कर को पुलिस एनकाउंटर के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी के ऊपर 15 हजार इनाम था। पुलिस के इस कार्रवाई से वह घायल हो गया। पुलिस को मौके से एक मोटरसाइकिल और देशी कट्टा बरामद हुआ है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
मैच
Local Sports

टी-20 चैंपियनशिप: अलीगढ़ को चार विकेट से हराकर हरिद्वार टीम ने जीता मैच

विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट एकेडमी द्वारा विश्वामित्र इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में आयोजित आल इंडिया टी-20 क्रिकेट चैंपियनशिप में मंगलवार को पहले मैच में हरिद्वार की टीम ने अलीगढ़ की टीम को चार विकेट से हरा दिया।

4 दिसंबर 2018

तीन बसों में आग लगी
Meerut

मेरठ: चंद मिनटों में 3 बसें जलकर राख, टला बड़ा हादसा, मौके पर फायर बिग्रेड की कई गाड़ियां

4 दिसंबर 2018

शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध राठौर को व्यापार संघ दौराला ने दी श्रद्धाजंलि
Meerut

शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध राठौर को व्यापार संघ दौराला ने दी श्रद्धाजंलि

5 दिसंबर 2018

गन्ने की खबर
Meerut

गन्ने की खबर

5 दिसंबर 2018

किशारी के साथ छेडछाड का आरोपी युवक ने जेल भेजा
Meerut

किशारी के साथ छेडछाड का आरोपी युवक ने जेल भेजा

5 दिसंबर 2018

्रधानों व गणमान्य लोगों से की शांति बनाएं रखने की अपील
Meerut

्रधानों व गणमान्य लोगों से की शांति बनाएं रखने की अपील

5 दिसंबर 2018

देहात में सड़कें हुई लाल, तीन की मौत कई घायल
Meerut

देहात में सड़कें हुई लाल, तीन की मौत कई घायल

5 दिसंबर 2018

डिस्टलरी में नए टैंक पर वेल्डिंग करते वक्त खाली ड्रम फटा
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर : वेल्डिंग करते वक्त फटा खाली ड्रम, एक कर्मचारी की मौत, जमकर हंगामा

4 दिसंबर 2018

दाखिले को लेकर छात्रों ने किया रजिस्टार का घेराव, हंगामा
Meerut

दाखिले को लेकर छात्रों ने किया रजिस्टार का घेराव, हंगामा

5 दिसंबर 2018

छेड़छाड़ पीडिता की हालत बिगडी-गंभीर जिला अस्पताल रेफर-छेड़छाड का दूसरे समुदाय का आरोपी भेजा जा चुका है,जेल
Meerut

छेड़छाड़ पीडिता की हालत बिगडी-गंभीर जिला अस्पताल रेफर-छेड़छाड का दूसरे समुदाय का आरोपी भेजा जा चुका है,जेल

5 दिसंबर 2018

बुलंदशहर के स्याना में हुई घटना के बाद इज्तिमा में गये लोगो का हाल जानने को घनघना उठे फोन
Meerut

बुलंदशहर के स्याना में हुई घटना के बाद इज्तिमा में गये लोगो का हाल जानने को घनघना उठे फोन

4 दिसंबर 2018

गोली मारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: पिता ने बेटे को मारी गोली, ये रही विवाद की बड़ी वजह

3 दिसंबर 2018

शौच करने गए युवक पर तंमचे की बट से हमला कर घायल किया।
Meerut

शौच करने गए युवक पर तंमचे की बट से हमला कर घायल किया।

5 दिसंबर 2018

ुपहरत युवती प्रेमी संग शादी कर लोटी-परिजनों संग जीने से किया इुंकार
Meerut

ुपहरत युवती प्रेमी संग शादी कर लोटी-परिजनों संग जीने से किया इुंकार

4 दिसंबर 2018

पबरसा-बफावत में पहुंची कमल संदेश पदयात्रा
Meerut

पबरसा-बफावत में पहुंची कमल संदेश पदयात्रा

5 दिसंबर 2018

जिला स्तरीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में सातवें दिन हुए जोरदार मुकाबलें
Meerut

जिला स्तरीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में सातवें दिन हुए जोरदार मुकाबलें

5 दिसंबर 2018

