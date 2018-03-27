We'll oppose SC's decision. 'Sagotra marriage' isn't allowed as per Vedas& we're believers of it. It's harmful for society. Khap won't let it happen. People living in same village are brother-sister how can they become man & wife?: Yashpal Choudhary, Thamba Khap President #Bagpat pic.twitter.com/jkFENtph94— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 27 मार्च 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मऊ जिले के मुहम्मदाबाद गोहना खुरहट रेलवे ट्रैक पर उतरेजपुर और जैंगवा गांव स्थित रेलवे क्रासिंग 11 सी और 12 सी बंद करने के विरोध में मंगलवार को महिलाओं और पुरुषों ने प्रदर्शन किया।
27 मार्च 2018