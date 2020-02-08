शहर चुनें

Meerut

जाम लगाने के एक आरोपी को जेल भेजा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 02:03 AM IST
जाम लगाने के एक आरोपी को जेल भेजा
मवाना। टैक्सी चालक की हत्या करने के मामले में परिजनों ने सड़क जाम कर दी थी। एसपी देहात के निर्देश पर जाम लगाने पर मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया था। इसमें फरार चल रहे एक आरोपी को शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। करीब एक वर्ष पूर्व गांव सठला निवासी टैक्सी चालक सिराजुद्दीन की भैसा रोड पर गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद एसपी देहात अविनाश पांडेय कई थानों की पुलिस बल लेकर मौके पर पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने हत्या के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन परिजनों को दिया था। इसके बाद भी चालक के परिजनों सहित अन्य लोगों ने आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर जाम लगाया था। इसमें एसपी देहात ने मुजीब पुत्र इश्तियाक समेत नौ लोगों के अलावा 50 अज्ञात ग्रामीणों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। देर रात पुलिस ने मुजीब खां को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया।
One accused of jamming sent to jail
