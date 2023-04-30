Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Murder: Tantrik had given money to girlfriend in Chitrakoot, police investigating Record

Murder: तांत्रिक ने चित्रकूट में प्रेमिका को दिए थे रुपये, गोपीचंद की हत्या के बाद खुले बड़े राज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sun, 30 Apr 2023 05:16 PM IST
सार

Meerut Head Constable Murder :  हेड कांस्टेबल गोपीचंद की तंत्र-मंत्र के फेर में हत्या करने वाले तांत्रिक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने उसके बारे कई बड़े खुलासे किए हैं। बताया गया कि वह लंबे समय से हस्तिनापुर में रह रहा था।

Murder: Tantrik had given money to girlfriend in Chitrakoot, police investigating Record
हत्यारोपी बाबा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

हस्तिनापुर कस्बे में सिपाही की हत्या करने वाला तांत्रिक गणेशानंद उर्फ गनपतलाल साल 2007 से ही पक्का मकान बनाकर रह रहा था। इस बीच उसके सैकड़ों लोगों से संपर्क थे। उसकी कुटी पर बाहर से आने वाले पुरुष और महिलाएं भी अधिकतर देखे जाते थे।



कस्बे के सैफपुर कर्मचंदपुर मार्ग पर स्थित अपने आप को ब्रह्मचारी बताने वाले तांत्रिक गणेशानंद उर्फ गणपतलाल की कुटी का निर्माण 23 फरवरी 2007 को सत्ताधारी पार्टी के पूर्व विधायक द्वारा बनवाया गया था। जिसका नाम श्री विदुरधाम आश्रम रखा गया था। इस आश्रम में तो कमरे नीचे पक्के बने हुए हैं, वही एक ऊपर छत पर है।


स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि गणेशानंद अधिकतर तांत्रिक क्रियाएं करता था, जिसके कारण वह दूर-दूर तक मशहूर था। उसके पास अधिकतम निसंतान व्यक्ति आते थे। वह तांत्रिक क्रिया करने में माहिर था, जिसके चलते उसके इस आश्रम में बाहर से आने वाले लोगों की भीड़ लगी रहती थी।

Murder: Tantrik had given money to girlfriend in Chitrakoot, police investigating Record
हेड कांस्टेबल मर्डर केस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेशानंद की तांत्रिक क्रिया के किस्से सुनकर सरधना थाना क्षेत्र और दिल्ली पुलिस में तैनात सिपाही गोपीचंद भी हस्तिनापुर पहुंचा था, उसने यहां लोगों की भीड़ देखी तो उसे तांत्रिक पर भरोसा हो गया कि वह उसका काम आसानी से कर देगा। इसके बाद गोपीचंद तांत्रिक पर भरोसा कर बैठा और उसे मोटी रकम दे दी। जिसके बाद तांत्रिक ने मुर्गे की बलि देने के बहाने बुलाया और मुर्गे के साथ हेडकांस्टेबल गोपीचंद की गर्दन पर भी दांव चला कर उसकी हत्या कर दी।

तांत्रिक ने चित्रकूट में प्रेमिका को डेढ़ लाख रुपये दिए
सरधना इंस्पेक्टर रमाकांत पचोरी ने बताया कि तांत्रिक की सरोज नाम की प्रेमिका करवी चित्रकूट में है। गोपीचंद की हत्या के बाद बाबा करवी प्रेमिका से मिलने चला गया और गोपीचंद से लिए डेढ़ लाख रुपये प्रेमिका को दे दिए। पुलिस को जब गोपीचंद के मोबाइल में बाबा की कॉल और बैंक अकाउंट से लाखों रुपये भेजने की जानकारी हुई तो बाबा पर शक गहरा गया। कुछ दिन बाद जब बाबा वापस आ गया तो पुलिस ने उसे पकड़कर सख्ती की तो उसने सारा राज उगल दिया। 

पुलिस को मिले कई अहम साक्ष्य
हत्यारे तांत्रिक से की गई पूछताछ में पुलिस को कई अहम साक्ष्य मिले हैं हालांकि पुलिस अभी इस हत्या में शामिल तांत्रिक के साथ अन्य लोगों का पता नहीं लगा सकी है सीडीआर के आधार पर अन्य लोगों की भी लोकेशन ट्रेस की जा रही है।

Murder: Tantrik had given money to girlfriend in Chitrakoot, police investigating Record
तांत्रिक का आश्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या में और लोग भी हो सकते हैं शामिल
पुलिस का मानना है कि तांत्रिक अकेला हत्या नहीं कर सकता उसके साथ और भी लोग मौजूद हैं। इसलिए सिपाही के शव को तलाशने के सर्च ऑपरेशन को अभी पुलिस द्वारा बंद किया गया है और हत्या में शामिल अन्य लोगों का पता लगाया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने बताया कि सिपाही को इसका अंदेशा नहीं था कि जिस तांत्रिक के बहकावे में आकर वह तंत्र-मंत्र के चक्कर में लगा था, वहीं तांत्रिक रुपयों के लालच में मुर्गे की जगह उसकी बलि दे देगा।

Murder: Tantrik had given money to girlfriend in Chitrakoot, police investigating Record
आश्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आश्रम में दो कमरे नीचे और एक मंजिल ऊपर
तांत्रिक गणेशानंद ने अपने आश्रम पर ब्रह्मचारी गणेशानंद का श्राइन बोर्ड लगा हुआ है और आश्रम को भव्य रुप से सजाकर उसे विदुर धाम का नाम दिया है। उसके इस आश्रम में दो कमरों में बेड पड़े हुए हैं। आश्रम में रखा सभी सामान अस्त-व्यस्त पड़ा हुआ है।

Murder: Tantrik had given money to girlfriend in Chitrakoot, police investigating Record
आश्रम पर लगा बोर्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांत्रिक क्रियाओं के लिए बाहर से आते थे लोग
आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि गणेशानंद तंत्रमंत्र क्रियाओं में माहिर था इसलिए स्थानीय लोग तो उसके पास नहीं आते थे। जिनमें अधिकतर संख्या महिलाओं की होती थी। कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि वह निसंतान लोगों का तांत्रिक क्रियाओं के दम पर शर्तिया इलाज करने का दावा करता था।
 

Murder: Tantrik had given money to girlfriend in Chitrakoot, police investigating Record
तांत्रिक का आश्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अन्य मामलों की जांच में भी जुटी है पुलिस
पुलिस के अनुसार तांत्रिक ने मुर्गे की बलि देने के बाद सिपाही गोपीचंद की हत्या की। अब उसके पिछले रिकाॅर्डों को भी खंगाला जा रहा है। अन्य उसके आसपास रहने वाले लोगों से संपर्क किया जा रहा है, जिन से गहनता से पूछताछ की जा रही है कि कहीं इस तरह के कृत्य को तांत्रिक ने पहले तो अंजाम नहीं दिया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed