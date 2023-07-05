Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Murder: Pregnant Reema kept begging for life lover gave her death along with his friends

Murder: हाथ जोड़ जिंदगी की भीख मांगती रही गर्भवती प्रेमिका, प्रेमी को नही आया तरस, एकसाथ लीं दो जिंदगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Wed, 05 Jul 2023 02:00 PM IST
सार

सरधना के खिर्वा नौआबाद में रामबीरी उर्फ रीमा की हत्या के मामले का पुलिस ने खुलासा कर दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार अवैध संबंधों के चलते रीमा की हत्या की गई थी। वह सवा माह की गर्भवती थी। उसके प्रेमी ने ही चार दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर उसे मौत के घाट उतार दिया।

Murder: Pregnant Reema kept begging for life lover gave her death along with his friends
रीमा के परिजनों से जानकारी लेती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
मेरठ के सरधना में खिर्वा नौआबाद की रीमा (30) की हत्या का सच जानकार हर कोई हैरान रहे गया। इस हत्याकांड ने समाज के तानेबाने पर भी कई सवाल उठाए हैं। रीमा की हत्या ने जहां वैवाहिक रिश्तों पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं, वहीं प्रेम की परिभाषा को भी धूमिल किया है।



रीमा का शव जंगल में एक किसान के खेत में मिला था। उसकी गला घोटकर और सिर में चोट मारकर हत्या की गई थी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में जब खुलासा हुआ कि रीमा सवा माह की गर्भवती थी तो हर कोई हैरान रह गया। हर किसी के मन में सवाल था कि शादी के बाद से ही वह अपने मायके में रह रही थी फिर आखिर इतने समय बाद वह गर्भवती कैसे हो सकती है। आखिर किसने इतनी बेरहमी दिखाई कि हत्या करते वक्त मां की कोख में पल रहे बच्चे का भी खयाल नहीं आया। 

Murder: Pregnant Reema kept begging for life lover gave her death along with his friends
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गंभीरता से इस मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुटी थी। रीमा  की हत्या उसके प्रेमी गांव के ही आदेश ने की थी। गर्भवती होने के बाद रीमा अपने बच्चे को बचाने के लिए आदेश पर शादी का दबाव बना रही थी।

प्रेमी आदेश ने रीमा को रास्ते से हटाने के लिए उसको मारने की प्लानिंग कर ली। रविवार की रात आदेश ने रीमा को फोन कर जंगल में बुलाया और दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर मार डाला। पुलिस ने प्रेमी आदेश और उसके चार दोस्तों को पकड़ लिया है।

Murder: Pregnant Reema kept begging for life lover gave her death along with his friends
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरधना के खिर्वा नौआबाद गांव के जंगल में सोमवार सुबह को गांव की रीमा उर्फ रामबीरी का शव जंगल में पड़ा मिला था। रीमा के गले और सिर पर चोट के निशान थे। हत्यारे रीमा का मोबाइल लूटकर ले गए थे। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में रीमा के सवा महीने की गर्भवती होने की बात सामने आई तो हर कोई हैरान रह गया।

सरधना थाना प्रभारी रमाकांत पचौरी ने जांच की तो गांव के आदेश से रीमा के प्रेम संबंधों की बात सामने आ गई। रीमा के मोबाइल की कॉल डिटेल से सामने आया कि रविवार रात 12.53 बजे गांव के आदेश ने उसके मोबाइल पर कॉल करके जंगल में बुलाया था। रीमा चुपचाप आदेश से मिलने के लिए जंगल में चली गई। वहां पर आदेश अपने चार दोस्तों के साथ मौजूद था। 

Murder: Pregnant Reema kept begging for life lover gave her death along with his friends
जानकारी लेती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथ जोड़कर जिंदगी की भीख मांगती रही रीमा, पर नहीं पसीजा प्रेमी का दिल
आदेश ने रीमा को पकड़ लिया। उसने दोस्तों से मारने के लिए कहा तो रीमा हाथ जोड़कर मिन्नतें करने लगी। कहती रही कि उसने तो सच्चा प्रेम किया है। उसका बच्चा पेट में पल रहा है, ऐसा मत करो। लेकिन आदेश ने उसकी एक नहीं सुनी। दोस्तों के साथ गला घोटने के बाद सिर में वार करके मार डाला। इसके बाद रीमा का मोबाइल लूटकर ले गए।

 पुलिस ने आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर मोबाइल बरामद कर लिया है। हत्या में इस्तेमाल की गई बाइक भी बरामद कर ली गई है। आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। थाना प्रभारी रमाकांत पचौरी ने आज पूरी वारदात को खुलासा कर दिया।

2015 में हुई थी शादी, छह महीने बाद से ही मायके में रह रही थी
अनुसूचित जाति समाज की रीमा की शादी 2015 में टेहरकी गांव के अरुण से हुई थी। शादी के छह माह बाद से ही दहेज को लेकर ससुराल वाले उसे परेशान करने लगे थे। जिसके बाद वह मायके में आकर रहने लगी थी। इसके बाद रीमा अनुसूचित जाति समाज के आदेश के करीब आ गई। दोनों में प्रेम संबंध हो गए। रीमा गर्भवती हो गई।

उसने आदेश से कहा कि उसके पेट में पल रहे मासूम को बचा लो, उससे शादी कर लो। आदेश ने शादी से इंकार करते हुए गर्भपात कराने की बात कह दी। रीमा ने गर्भपात कराने से इंकार कर दिया। इसके बाद आदेश को लगा कि रीमा मानने वाली नहीं है, ऐसे में उसने उसकी हत्या की प्लानिंग करके वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया।  
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

