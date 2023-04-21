Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Meerut: Illegal weapons recovered before the Nikay Chunav and the accused is expert in making weapons

UP: चुनाव से पहले पकड़ा हथियारों का जखीरा, असलहे बनाने में माहिर हैं ये शातिर, यूट्यूब पर सीखा बनाने का तरीका

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 02:10 PM IST
सार

Meerut News : चुनाव से पहले अवैध हथियारों का जखीरा पकड़ा गया है। बताया गया कि पकड़े गए शातिर आरोपी असलहे बनाने में माहिर हैं। इन्होंने यूट्यूब पर असलहे बनाने का तरीका सीखा था।

Meerut: Illegal weapons recovered before the Nikay Chunav and the accused is expert in making weapons
आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मेरठ के जागृति विहार एक्सटेंशन में पकड़ी गई असलहा फैक्टरी को निकाय चुनाव से भी जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है, क्योंकि निकाय चुनाव से पहले वहां पर बड़ा स्टॉक तैयार किया जा रहा था। फिलहाल पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है कि कहीं निकाय चुनाव में तो यह इस्तेमाल नहीं होने थे।



थाना प्रभारी योगेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि अभी तक हुई जांच में पता चला है कि आरोपी अनस की देख-रेख में पूरी फैक्टरी चलती थी, जो जमानत पर आया हुआ है। असलहे कैसे बनाए जाते हैं और उसमें क्या-क्या सामान चाहिए इसके लिए उसने यू-ट्यूब का सहारा लिया। करीब दो महीने तक इसकी पूरी प्रैक्टिस की, जिसके बाद अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर सभी सामान इकट्ठा करना शुरू कर दिया। 

इसके लिए उन्होंने जागृति विहार एक्सटेंशन के बंद पड़े फ्लैट को चुना, जहां पर किसी का आना-जाना नहीं होता। असलहा में वह एक दिन में दो पिस्टल तैयार कर देते थे। उन्होंने अपने-अपने काम बांट रखे थे कि कौन क्या करेगा। इसके बाद सभी ऐसे लोगों की तलाश करते थे, जिन्हें असलहा चाहिए होता था। वह एक पिस्टल 30 से 40 हजार और तमंचा पांच से 10 हजार रुपये में बेच देते थे।

पढ़ाई आठवीं पास भी नहीं, असलहे बनाने में माहिर
पकड़े गए तीनों आरोपी आठवीं पास भी नहीं है लेकिन, असलहे बनाने में माहिर हैं। वे असलहे इस तरीके से डिजाइन करते थे जिससे वह हाईटेक लगें और आसानी से बेचे जा सकें। खास बात यह है कि वह जिस किसी को भी असलहे बेचते थे उससे पहले ऑर्डर लिया जाता था, जिसके दो या चार दिन बाद का समय दिया जाता था। वह किसी को भी यह नहीं बताते थे कि असलहे खुद तैयार किए गए हैं। सभी के सामने कहते थे कि असलहे बाहर से मंगाए गए हैं। इसीलिए वह महंगे हैं।

आजाद नगर के शाहनवाज की तलाश
पुलिस ने मौके से आरोपी अनस, शादान और शोएब को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। जिनका पुराना आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड भी रहा है। आरोपी शादान मूलरूप से फलावदा का रहने वाला है, जो माधवपुरम में किराये पर रहता है। जबकि आजाद नगर का रहने वाला शाहनवाज उर्फ लक्की वहां से चकमा देकर भागने में कामयाब हो गया था। आरोपी की तलाश में दबिश दी जा रही है।

बरामद सामान
आरोपियों के पास से 32 बोर की पांच पिस्टल, दो अधबनी पिस्टल, चार तमंचे, दो अध्धा बंदूक, 10 जोड़े पिस्टल ग्रिप, तमंचा बनाने वाली 17 नाल, लोहे की मैग्जीन बनाने वाली पत्ती, स्प्रिंग, रेगमाल, भट्टी, वैल्डिंग रॉड, पिस्टल ग्रिप और अन्य काफी सामान मिला है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

