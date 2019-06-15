मेरठ: कीटनाशक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की नौ गाड़ियां

Meerut: Fire broke out in a pesticide factory and spread to an adjacent factory in Mohkampur industrial area, this morning. 9 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/tRqSyC4BaT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2019
15 जून 2019