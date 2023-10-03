Notifications

Meerut News

मेरठ क्राइम रिपोर्ट: महिला को रस्सी से बांधकर खटमल मारने की दवा खिलाई, मवाना में ढाई लाख के पटाखे पकड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Tue, 03 Oct 2023 01:18 PM IST
सार

मेरठ के मवाना में पुलिस ने भारी मात्र में बने और अधबने पटाखे बरामद किए हैं। इनकी कीमत तकरीबन ढाई लाख रुपये बताई गई है। वहीं लिसाड़ीगेट थानाक्षेत्र में एक महिला की हालत बिगड़ गई। आरोप है कि उसे ससुराल वालों ने रस्सी से बांधकर खटमल मारने की दवा दे दी।

मेरठ क्राइम न्यूज - फोटो : Amar Ujala

विस्तार
पुलिस ने गांव मवाना खुर्द में एक मकान में छापा मारकर अवैध रुप से तैयार किए जा रहे पटाखे जब्त किए। इनकी कीमत करीब ढाई लाख रुपये  बताई गई है। इस मामले में तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एक आरोपी फरार हो गया।


 
थाना प्रभारी कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि सूचना मिली थी कि गांव मवाना खुर्द में एक मकान में भारी मात्रा में अवैध पटाखा सामग्री रखी हुई है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने गांव मवाना खुर्द निवासी शुभम सैनी के घेर में छापा मारा।


यहां से 11 कार्टन बने हुए तिली पटाखे, 15 कार्टन अधबने तिली पटाखे, 30 किलो सफेद विस्फोटक पाउडर, 35 किलो पीला विस्फोटक पाउडर, 25 किलो काला पाउडर, 10 बंडल टेप, कलर पेंट 40 डिब्बे, खाली कार्टन के गत्ते बडे 600 पीस, खाली कवर तिली पैकेट के रेपर 10 कार्टन, खाली कवर तिली पैकेट 5000 पीस, दो प्लास्टिक के कट्टों में भरे हुए रैपर, और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कांटा बरामद किया गया।

पटाखे - फोटो : Amar Ujala
पुलिस ने मौके से नौशाद निवासी गांव पलडा थाना हस्तिनापुर, हासिम निवासी दोघट जनपद बागपत और इस्लामुद्दीन उर्फ पप्पू निवासी मवाना खुर्द को मौके से गिरफ्तार किया। 

थाना प्रभारी कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया   कि शुभम के घेर में यह आतिशी सामान तैयार किया जा रहा था। शुभम अभी हाथ नहीं आया है। उसे शीघ्र ही गिरफ्तार  किया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि दीपावली नजदीक आते ही पटाखा माफिया सकि्रय हो गए हैं। तेजी से पटाखे बनाने के काम किया जा रहा है। आबादी के बीच में नए-नए स्थानों पर पटाखे बनाकर उनका भंडारण किया जा रहा है।

दो माह पूर्व पटाखे बनाने के दौरान ही गांव सठला में दो बार विस्फोट में दो मकान ध्वस्त हो चुके हैं। उस समय भी पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की, लेकिन मामला शांत होते ही पटाखा माफिया फिर से इस क्षेत्र में सक्रिय हो गए हैं। अवैध रूप से आतिशबाजी से बड़ा हादसा होने की आशंका है। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि शीघ्र ही और भी स्थानों पर भी कार्रवाई  की जाएगी।

जाकिर कॉलोनी निवासी समा को उसके ससुराल वालों ने रस्सी से बांधकर खटमल मारने की दवा पिला दी। इसके बाद उसकी हालत बिगड़ गई। मामले की जानकारी मिलने पर मायके पक्ष के लोगों ने समा को निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी है। 

नौचंदी थाना पुलिस के मुताबिक समा पुत्री रहमतउल्ला की शादी आठ वर्ष पूर्व जैदी फार्म निवासी शाहरुख से हुई थी। उसके तीन बच्चे हैं। आरोप है पति शाहरुख सब्जी लेने चला गया था। इसी दौरान सास, ससुर, ननद, देवर ने मिलकर महिला को बेड पर रस्सी से बांध दिया। बाद में जबरन खटमल मारने वाली दवा दी। इससे हालत बिगड़ गई।

चीखपुकार मचने पर स्थानीय लोगों ने पहुंचकर उसकी जान बचाई। वहीं, मौके पर पहुंचे मायके पक्ष के लोगों ने हंगामा कर दिया। बाद में महिला को निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। थाना प्रभारी सुबोध कुमार सक्सेना का कहना है कि तहरीर के आधार पर जांच की रही है।

कैंटर ने कार में मारी टक्कर, चिकित्सक बाल-बाल बचे
कंकरखेड़ा में हाईवे पर रविवार सुबह कैंटर ने चिकित्सक की कार में टक्कर मार दी। इसमें वह बाल-बाल बच गए। सरधना के कस्बा निवासी डॉ. पुष्पक जैन ने बताया कि उनका सरधना में क्लीनिक है। रविवार सुबह वह नोएडा से कार से घर लौट रहे थे। पीड़ित चिकित्सक कुछ देर के लिए कैलाशी अस्पताल के सामने सड़क किनारे खड़े हो गए।

आरोप है कि दिल्ली की ओर से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार कैंटर ने उनकी कार में टक्कर मार दी। कैंटर चालक कार को लगभग 10 मीटर तक घसीटता हुआ ले गया। चिकित्सक ने दूसरी तरफ से कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई। हादसे में चिकित्सक बाल-बाल बच गए। हादसे के बाद हाईवे पर जाम की स्थिति बन गई। बाद में कंकरखेड़ा थाना प्रभारी अजय कुमार का कहना है कि तहरीर मिल गई है। केस दर्ज किया गया है। 

बैटरी चुराने के मामले में तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार
भावनपुर थाना पुलिस ने रविवार देर रात गांव मोरना निवासी जावेद और उसके दो साथियों को गिरफ्तार किया। इन्हें ई-रिक्शा की बैटरी चुराने के आरोप में पकड़ा गया। इनके पास से चुराई गई चार बैटरी बरामद की गईं। पुलिस के मुताबिक जावेद ने बताया कि उसके पास ई-रिक्शा की बैटरी चोरी करके हाईडिल काॅलोनी विक्टोरिया पार्क निवासी नीरज थापा और उसका साथी रवि निवासी यादगारपुर लाकर बेचते हैं।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने जावेद के अन्य दो साथियों को भी गिरफ्तार करते हुए संबंधित धारा में मुकदमा दर्ज करते हुए जेल भेज दिया। इस संबंध मे भावनपुर इंस्पेक्टर अतर सिंह ने बताया कि पकडे गए रवि पर सिविल लाईन में दो और नीरज थापा पर सिविल लाईन में एक मुकदमा चोरी के दर्ज है।

युवती से छेड़छाड़, शोर मचाने पर आरोपी भागा
ड्यूटी से घर लौट रही एक युवती के साथ बाइक सवार युवक ने छेड़छाड़ की। आरोप है कि विरोध करने पर युवक ने दौराला चौराहे पर युवती से अभद्रता की। युवती के शोर मचाने पर युवक मौके से भाग निकला। दौराला निवासी युवती ने बताया कि वह मेरठ में नौकरी करती है। रविवार देर रात वह डयूटी से घर लौट रही थी। टेंपो चौराहे पर वह अपने भाई का इंतजार कर रही थी। आरोप है कि इस दौरान चौराहा पर बाइक सवार एक युवक ने उससे बाइक पर बैठाकर छोड़ने की बात कही। विरोध किया तो युवक ने अभद्रता शुरू कर दी। युवती के शोर मचाने पर युवक धमकी देकर भाग निकला। युवती ने पुलिस को जानकारी देते हुए तहरीर दी। पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में जुट गई है। 

चाकू सहित आरोपी किया गिरफ्तार
मवाना पुलिस ने चेकिंग के दौरान वांछित आरोपी दीपक पुत्र भंवर सिंह निवासी भैंसा को मां भद्रकाली गेट के पास से एक चाकू के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। उसे न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश किया। यहां से जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस उसके साथियों की जानकारी ले रही है। 

सौ से ज्यादा सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले, बदमाशों की नहीं पहचान
आढ़ती घनश्याम अग्रवाल से लूटपाट का प्रयास करने वाले बदमाशों की तलाश में पुलिस ने सौ से ज्यादा सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले, लेकिन बदमाशों की पहचान नहीं हो सकी। पुलिस के मुताबिक दिल्ली रोड निवासी तेज पाल एन्क्लेव निवासी घनश्याम अग्रवाल कोटला बाजार में गल्ला आढ़ती हैं। वह रविवार शाम स्कूटी से जा रहे थे।

दिल्ली रोड पर मेवला फ्लाईओवर के नीचे पहुंचे तो पीछे आए स्कूटी सवार तीन बदमाशों ने टक्कर मारकर नीचे गिरा दिया। इसके बाद हथियार दिखाकर उनका बैग लूटने का प्रयास किया। इसी दौरान पीछे से आ रहे व्यापारी नीरज के शोर मचाने पर बदमाश हवाई फायरिंग कर सरस्वती लोक की ओर फरार हो गए थे। इस मामले में एसपी सिटी पीयूष सिंह का कहना है कि मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। बदमाशों की तलाश की जा रही है।  
