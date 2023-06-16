Notifications

Meerut: Corruption has revealed of officers of Nagar Nigam and Development Authority in inspection of Mayor

अफसरों के भ्रष्टाचार की खुली पोल: निरीक्षण के दौरान हकीकत देख चौंके महापौर, 250 करोड़ के STP भी खड़े ठूंठ

गजेंद्र चौधरी, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2023 11:59 AM IST
सार

UP News : मेरठ में अफसरों के भ्रष्टाचार की पोल खुली तो महापौर भी चौंक गए। महापौर को निरीक्षण के दौरान हर जगह लोगों की शिकायत का सामना करना पड़ा। यही नहीं 250 करोड़ के STP भी ठूंठ खड़े मिले।

Meerut: Corruption has revealed of officers of Nagar Nigam and Development Authority in inspection of Mayor
छीपी टैंक पर प्लांट का निरीक्षण और हापुड़ रोड पर कमेले के पास जर्जर हालत में मिला पंपिंग स्टेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

गंदगी, टूटी सड़कें, चोक सीवर लाइनें और पानी की खराब हालत से जुझते मेरठ की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए बनीं सरकारी योजनाएं नगर निगम, जल निगम और विकास प्राधिकरण के अफसरों के भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट चढ़ गईं। अब महापौर हरीकांत अहलूवालिया शहर में निरीक्षण के लिए निकले तो इसकी पोल खुलना शुरू हुई। 



वहीं, बृहस्पतिवार को महापौर ने छीपीं टैंक और शास्त्री नगर ए ब्लाक स्थित सीवर पंपिंग स्टेशन पर निरीक्षण किया तो दोनों स्टेशन की हालत खराब मिली। मोटर जर्जर हालत में मिले। इसके अलावा 250 करोड़ की लागत से बने शहर के एसटीपी व एसपीएस बंद पड़े हैं। कई जगह मशीनों की हालत जर्जर और सामान तक चोरी हो चुका है। जबकि पिछले पांच सालों में इनके रखरखाव के नाम पर 25 करोड़ खर्च कर दिए गए, लेकिन हकीकत उलट है।

महापौर को हर जगह लोगों की सरकारी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ शिकायत का सामना करना पड़ा। अब महापौर इस संबंध में डीएम और कमिश्नर से शिकायत करने की बात कह रहे हैं। जल निगम के अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र भी लिखा गया है।

सरकार के करोड़ खर्च, प्लांट जर्जर बने
स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत केंद्र व राज्य प्रदेश सरकार की योजना के तहत नालों के पानी को साफ कर सिंचाई के उपयोग में लाने के लिए मेरठ में 13 सीवर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (एसटीपी) लगे हैं। इसके रखरखाव का खर्चा प्रतिमाह पांच करोड़ सरकार विकास प्राधिकरण को देती है। सात सीवर पंपिंग स्टेशन हैं और डेढ़ करोड़ की लागत से फीकल सजल ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (एफएसटीपी) स्थापित हैं। लेकिन वर्तमान में ये सभी प्लांट या तो बंद पड़े हैं या आधी अधूरी क्षमता से चल रहे हैं।

कूड़ा निस्तारण प्लांट में खेल
शहर से करीब 1100 टन रोजाना कूड़ा निकलता है। इसके निस्तारण के लिए निगम के पास पर्याप्त संसाधन नहीं है। गांवड़ी गांव में आर्गेनिक रिसाइकिलिंग लिमिटेड कंपनी द्वारा दिसंबर 2016 में कूड़ा निस्तारण प्लांट लगाने के लिए निगम का 25 साल का अनुबंध हुआ था। काफी प्रयासों के बाद के प्लांट को हरी झंडी मिली है, लेकिन इसमें अभी भी निगम का अंडगा लगा है।

सड़कों का हाल बेहाल, नाला सफाई भी जस की तस
शहर की सड़कों का आलम यह है कि सड़क में गड्ढे हैं या गड्ढे में सड़क है पता ही नहीं चलता। पिछली बार निगम में बसपा की सरकार थी, लेकिन अधिकारी वही थे जो अभी हैं। सड़कों को बनाने के लिए करोड़ों के टेंडर निकाले गए लेकिन निगम के अधिकारी इसे भी पूरा नहीं करा सके। टेंडर भी निकाला, जिसको निगम के अधिकारी पूरा नहीं करा सके। अधिकारियों के पास इसका कोई जवाब नहीं है। नाला सफाई में निगम दो करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का तेल फूंक चुका है, लेकिन सफाई का हाल जस का तस है।

अवर जलाशय का पानी तक बेच डाला
निगम द्वारा लोगों को पेयजल देने के लिए 84 टंकी (अवर जलाशय) लगाई गई हैं, लेकिन लोगों को पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। इसकी शिकायत लगातार निगम के अधिकारियों को मिलती रही। बुधवार को अपर नगर आयुक्त ममता मालवीय ने औचक निरीक्षण किया तो निगम के अवर जलाशय की पोल खुल गई। लखवाया में अवर जलाशय से पानी बेचा जा रहा था और टेंट व्यापारी कारपेट पीने के पानी से धोते मिले है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

