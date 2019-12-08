मेरठः जूनियर रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर के साथ उत्पीड़न को लेकर धरना-प्रदर्शन

Meerut: Junior Resident Doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College sat on protest tonight, against the Head of ENT Dept - Dr Kapil, alleging that he molested a Junior Resident Doctor of his dept. Police say, "The girl has filed complaint, investigation is being done." pic.twitter.com/QZt4D4clPK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019
रुड़की रोड स्थित पॉश राजन कुंज कॉलोनी के मकान नंबर 107 में शनिवार शाम बिजली विभाग के रिटायर्ड एसडीओ प्रदीप शर्मा के मकान में जबरदस्त धमाके के बाद भीषण आग लग गई।
8 दिसंबर 2019