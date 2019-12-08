शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Junior Resident Doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College sat on protest in meerut

मेरठः जूनियर रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर के साथ उत्पीड़न को लेकर धरना-प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 05:22 AM IST
protest
protest - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लाला लाजपत राय मेमोरियल मेडिकल कॉलेज के जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों ने बीती रात धरना प्रदर्शन किया। जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों ने ईएनटी विभाग के प्रमुख डॉ. कपिल के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि उन्होंने जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर से छेड़छाड़ की। इस मामले को लेकर पुलिस का कहना है कि लड़की ने शिकायत दर्ज की है, जांच की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन


इस प्रकरण पर मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल आरसी गुप्ता ने कहा कि हमने डॉक्टरों को बताया है कि पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है। हमने पुलिस से भी सख्त कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। यदि प्रदर्शनकारी हमें एक आवेदन देते हैं, तो हम एक आंतरिक जांच करेंगे और रिपोर्ट सरकार को देंगे।
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

unnao rape burning case
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: 44 घंटे तक उन्नाव की बिटिया लड़ी मौत से जंग, बचा न पाए जान तो रो पड़े डॉक्टर

7 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

7 दिसंबर 2019

Donkey Pulls MG Hector SUV
Automobiles

गधे के साथ खिंचवाई MG Hector की फोटो, तो ग्राहक पर आगबबूला हुई कंपनी, जानें क्या है माजरा

7 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
Television

Bigg Boss 13: गुस्से में तिलमिलाए सलमान ने खोल दी अरहान की पोल, रश्मि को बताया शादी और बच्चे का सच

7 दिसंबर 2019

Arhaan, Rashami and Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 13
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Naagin 4
Television

Bigg Boss 13: गुस्से में तिलमिलाए सलमान ने खोल दी अरहान की पोल, रश्मि को बताया शादी और बच्चे का सच

7 दिसंबर 2019

Postal Circle
Government Jobs

भारतीय डाक विभाग में 5000 से ज्यादा पदों पर फिर बंपर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

7 दिसंबर 2019

Lifestyle

यूएसबी कंडोम क्या है और इसका इस्तेमाल कब?

7 दिसंबर 2019

USB Condom
USB Condom
USB Condom
USB Condom
Lifestyle

यूएसबी कंडोम क्या है और इसका इस्तेमाल कब?

7 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
lajpat rai medical college meerut junior resident doctors protest
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गांव पहुंचा उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का शव
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म: ..इस तरह घर लौटी बिटिया, हर तरफ मातम और सिसकियां, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

8 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में सियासी तूफान, देर रात गांव पहुंचा शव
Kanpur

PHOTOS: उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में सियासी तूफान, देश के राजनीतिक गलियारों में मची हलचल

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
उन्नाव में इसी जगह पर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया गया था
Kanpur

उन्नाव की कहानी: प्रेम, धोखा फिर दुष्कर्म, जब पीड़िता ने मांगा इंसाफ तो जला दिया जिंदा

8 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दम तोड़ने से पहले भाई से गले लगकर उन्नाव पीड़िता ने कही थी यह बात

7 दिसंबर 2019

ये है मोहब्बतें
Television

बंद हो रहा है स्टार प्लस का ये फेमस टीवी शो, भावुक अभिनेता ने कही ये बात

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पारस छाबड़ा और आकांक्षा पुरी
Television

Bigg Boss 13 कंटेस्टेंट पारस से नाराज हुईं उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड, आकांक्षा ने सार्वजनिक किए पर्सनल चैट्स

7 दिसंबर 2019

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

गृह मंत्रालय की ये बातें मान ली होती तो आज जिंदा होतीं उन्नाव और हैदराबाद की बेटियां

7 दिसंबर 2019

unnao rape burning case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया की याद दिला गई उन्नाव पीड़िता, आंखों से छलक उठे आंसू, भावुक कर देंगे नर्सों के ये बोल

7 दिसंबर 2019

सलमान खान और रानी मुखर्जी
Television

Bigg Boss 13: जब रानी बोलीं- बच्चे पैदा कर लीजिए, सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

7 दिसंबर 2019

सास-बहू हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

सास-बहू हत्याकांड: ससुर ने पांच दिन पहले रच ली थी हत्या की साजिश, सब्जी मंडी से लाया था 'हथियार'

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

मेरठ के पॉश राजनकुंज में धमाका, जिंदा जली नौकरानी

रुड़की रोड स्थित पॉश राजन कुंज कॉलोनी के मकान नंबर 107 में शनिवार शाम बिजली विभाग के रिटायर्ड एसडीओ प्रदीप शर्मा के मकान में जबरदस्त धमाके के बाद भीषण आग लग गई।

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गन्ना
Meerut

दूसरे साल भी गन्ना मूल्य न बढ़ने से किसानों में उबाल, आंदोलन का एलान 

8 दिसंबर 2019

Toilet money grabbed. 147 people to be sued
Meerut

शौचालय का पैसा हड़पा.. 147 लोगों पर होगा मुकदमा

8 दिसंबर 2019

sugarcane price not increased, farmer on protest
Meerut

नहीं बढ़ा गन्ना मूल्य

8 दिसंबर 2019

भामाशाह स्टेडियम में पहुंचे राजीव शुक्ला।
Meerut

मेरठ की प्रतिभाओं ने जीता दिल : राजीव शुक्ला

8 दिसंबर 2019

.मेडीकल कोलज मे जूनियर डाक्टर के साथ सीनीयर डाक्टर कपिल कुमार सिहँ द्वारा छेडछाड करने के विरोध मे
Meerut

छेड़छाड़ पर महिला डॉक्टरों का गुस्सा फूटा

8 दिसंबर 2019

aadhar card of the students will be made in BRC
Meerut

बीआरसी में बनेंगे छात्रों के आधार कार्ड

8 दिसंबर 2019

accident
Meerut

बाइक सवार को बचाने में हुआ बड़ा हादसा, दुकान में घुसी प्राइवेट बस, दो लोगों की मौत

7 दिसंबर 2019

There should be no injustice to the victim: Justice Pankaj Mittal
Meerut

पीड़ित के साथ अन्याय न हो: न्यायमूर्ति पंकज मित्तल

8 दिसंबर 2019

electric forum is good for custmer
Meerut

उपभोक्ताओं के लिए कारगर साबित हो रहे विद्युत व्यथा निवारण फोरम

8 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

उन्नाव केस | उन्नाव पीड़िता के परिवार को 25 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा और घर देगी योगी सरकार

उन्नाव मामले में पीड़िता की मौत के बाद देशभर में गुस्से का माहौल है। वहीं अब योगी सरकार ने परिवार को मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है।

7 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 6:04

8 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

7 दिसंबर 2019

एनईएफटी 2:16

16 दिसंबर से सभी बैंकों में 24 घंटे एनईएफटी की सुविधा शुरू, आरबीआई ने जारी किए निर्देश

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:18

सपा और भाजपा आमने-सामने, साक्षी महाराज ने कहा- उन्नाव का नाम बदनाम हो गया

7 दिसंबर 2019

ठक ठक गैंग 2:21

ठक ठक गैंग का शिकार हुआ एक और शख्स, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात

7 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सपा कार्यालय में आयोजित बैठक में बोलते जिला अध्यक्ष राजपाल सिंह।
Meerut

सपा में गुटबाजी, अखिलेश यादव तक पहुंची गूंज

8 दिसंबर 2019

investigation started after 12 days
Meerut

भीषण आग के 12 दिन बाद जागा आपूर्ति विभाग

8 दिसंबर 2019

Baptari cleaning system at city station
Meerut

सिटी स्टेशन पर बेपटरी सफाई व्यवस्था

8 दिसंबर 2019

only one crusher operator provided an electric connection
Meerut

महज एक कोल्हू संचालक ने लिया विद्युत कनेक्शन

8 दिसंबर 2019

accused of harsh firing out of reach of police
Meerut

हर्ष फायरिंग करने वाला पुलिस की पहुंच से बाहर

8 दिसंबर 2019

Suryadev Singh becomes lieutenant in passing out parade
Meerut

पासिंग आउट परेड में सूर्यदेव सिंह बने लेफ्टिनेंट

8 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited