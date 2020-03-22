शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   Janta Curfew: silence is acceptable in Western UP to fight coronavirus

Janta Curfew: पश्चिमी यूपी में सन्नाटा मंजूर है, सड़कें-गलियां, बाजार सब सूना, तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा है हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 10:28 AM IST
जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान चौराहे पर सन्नाट
1 of 11
जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान चौराहे पर सन्नाट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस को मात देने के लिए पीएम मोदी के आहवान पर जनता कर्फ्यू लगा है। सुबह से ही लोग अपने घरो में कैद हैं। रात से ही जनता कर्फ्यू के लिए लोगों ने तैयारी कर ली थी। वहीं दूध से लेकर अखबार तक की सप्लाई भी रविवार को सुबह चार बजे से ही कर दी गई है। जनता कर्फ्यू को पश्चिमी यूपी के सभी जिलों में लोगों का समर्थन मिल रहा है। हालांकि आवश्यक कार्यो के लिए इक्का दुक्का लोग ही सड़कों पर निकले। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें हाल: -
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Buy Now
विज्ञापन
western up janta curfew in western up पश्चिमी यूपी में सन्नाटा सड़कें-गलियां

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Janta curfew
Bareilly

जनता कर्फ्यूः खीरी से बरेली तक लाइव रिपोर्ट

22 मार्च 2020

janta curfew
Basti

सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक रहेगा जनता कर्फ्यू, तस्वीरों में देखें गोरखपुर मंडल का हाल

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
,janta curfew: doors of religious places are closed in support of in western up for coronavirus
Baghpat

घर में भी खुदा रहता है.., जनता कर्फ्यू के समर्थन में बंद हुए धार्मिक स्थलों के कपाट, देखें तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2020

Janta Curfew in himachal pradesh shimla ridge maidan makes history
Himachal Pradesh

जनता कर्फ्यू के बीच शिमला के ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान पर बना एक और इतिहास

22 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
Meerut

जनता कर्फ्यू: मस्जिदों से संक्रमित बीमारी से बचाने के लिए ईश्वर-अल्लाह से दुआ करने की अपील

22 मार्च 2020

Janta Curfew Updates and Images of Himachal pradesh People Inside Home Roads
Himachal Pradesh

जनता कर्फ्यू: हिमाचल में पसरा सन्नाटा, शिमला का रिज मैदान और माल रोड भी सुनसान

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हाथ जोड़ कर घर में रहने की अपील करता पुलिसकर्मी।
Varanasi

#JantaCurfew: कोरोना चल रहा है, प्लीज घर पर रहो, हाथ जोड़ लोगों से अपील कर रहे पुलिसकर्मी

22 मार्च 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज जनता कर्फ्यू: सरहद से लेकर शहर तक पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
सड़क पर चलने वालों से पूछताछ करते एसपी सिटी आगरा
Agra

जनता कर्फ्यू: ताजनगरी में पुलिस ने संभाली कमान, गैरजरूरी काम से निकले लोग एसपी ने लौटाए घर

22 मार्च 2020

नेपाली नागरिक
Agra

जनता कर्फ्यू के बीच मथुरा में फंसे एक हजार नेपाली, बयां किया अपना दर्द

22 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
जनता कर्फ्यू
Jammu

Janta Curfew जम्मू-कश्मीर, वो आनंद में हैं जो घर में हैं, इन्होंने नहीं मानी बात और परेशान हो गए

22 मार्च 2020

गंगा घाट पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
Varanasi

कोरोना से लड़ेंगे: शिव की नगरी और "प्रधानमंत्री के संसदीय क्षेत्र" काशी में दिखा जनता कर्फ्यू

22 मार्च 2020

उत्तराखंड में जनता कर्फ्यू
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’: तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे सूनी पड़ीं हमेशा गुलजार रहने वाली सड़कें और गलियां...

22 मार्च 2020

दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर सन्नाटा
Agra

लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: गोवर्धन के प्रमुख मंदिर बंद, परिक्रमा मार्ग पर ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’

22 मार्च 2020

भारत पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर
Agra

'मां! मैं सरहद पर हूं, 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का सभी पालन करना, हम सब मिलकर कोरोना को हराएंगे'

22 मार्च 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग में मिला कोरोना संदिग्ध, कोर्ट दे सकता है जगह खाली करने के निर्देश

22 मार्च 2020

कनिका की पार्टी में शामिल लोग परेशान
Kanpur

बॉलीवुड सिंगर कनिका कपूर की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद कई नेता डॉक्टर व कारोबारी लापता

22 मार्च 2020

coronavirus संक्रमण के चलते प्रयागराज शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा।
Prayagraj

कोरोना पर ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ के लिए आज सब एकजुट

22 मार्च 2020

फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
Kanpur

युवती को भगाने की रंजिश में तीन लोगों को बेरहमी से उतार दिया था मौत के घाट, एसओ सहित 5 निलंबित

21 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

संगमनगरी की सड़कों पर एक दिन पहले ही जनता कर्फ्यू

21 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

ओमान से आई डेढ़ साल की बच्ची कोरोना संदिग्ध, दिखे लक्षण

21 मार्च 2020

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा, दुकानें बंद
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में दिखा रविवार के ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ का ट्रेलर, बाजारों से लेकर सड़कों तक पसरा रहा सन्नाटा

21 मार्च 2020

जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान चौराहे पर सन्नाट
जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान चौराहे पर सन्नाट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान खड़ी बसें
जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान खड़ी बसें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड् अड्डा पर तैनात पुलिस बल
हापुड् अड्डा पर तैनात पुलिस बल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ का बेगमपुल चौराहा
मेरठ का बेगमपुल चौराहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टोल प्लाजा सिवाया
टोल प्लाजा सिवाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में सूनी पड़ी गलियां
बागपत में सूनी पड़ी गलियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में रेलवे स्टेशन पर सन्नाटा छाया है।
बिजनौर में रेलवे स्टेशन पर सन्नाटा छाया है। - फोटो : Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
खाली पड़ा टिकट काउंटर
खाली पड़ा टिकट काउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर में पसरा सन्नाटा
मुजफ्फरनगर में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में चौराहे का हाल
शामली में चौराहे का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर की सड़कें भी हैं सूनी
सहारनपुर की सड़कें भी हैं सूनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited