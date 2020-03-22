Janta Curfew: पश्चिमी यूपी में सन्नाटा मंजूर है, सड़कें-गलियां, बाजार सब सूना, तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा है हाल

{"_id":"5e76e5008ebc3e78b86413e0","slug":"janta-curfew-silence-is-acceptable-in-western-up-to-fight-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janta Curfew: \u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902-\u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u0942\u0928\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान चौराहे पर सन्नाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान खड़ी बसें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड् अड्डा पर तैनात पुलिस बल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ का बेगमपुल चौराहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टोल प्लाजा सिवाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में सूनी पड़ी गलियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में रेलवे स्टेशन पर सन्नाटा छाया है।
- फोटो : Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
खाली पड़ा टिकट काउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में चौराहे का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर की सड़कें भी हैं सूनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला