Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Happiness of marriage turned into weeds, three people died in a family

हादसा : मातम में बदली शादी की खुशियां, एक परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:35 PM IST
Happiness of marriage turned into weeds, three people died in a family
हादसे के बाद भीड़ इकट्ठा हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली से एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होकर लौट रहे बाइक सवार दंपति और उनकी पांच वर्षीय पुत्री की ब्रजघाट में सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही परिवार में कोहराम मच गया।

शेरकोट थाने के गांव मुबारकपुर निवासी अकरम (28) पुत्र अब्दुल रशीद अपनी पत्नी नसरीन के साथ दिल्ली में रहता है। कुछ साल पहले उसने अपने भाई एजाज से एक पुत्री जोया को गोद लिया था। रविवार को अकरम के भाई नवाब के लड़के की बारात देहरादून जानी थी। जिसमें शामिल होने के लिए अकरम, अपनी पत्नी नसरीन (24) और पुत्री जोया (05) के साथ बाइक से अपने गांव आ रहा था। जब वह ब्रजघाट चैक पोस्ट के सामने पहुंचा तो पीछे से आ रहे एक ट्रक ने बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। 

पढ़ें : हादसा: फौजी की मौत से परिवार में कोहराम, छुट्टी बढ़वाने गया था सैनिक

बेकाबू ट्रक तीनों को कुचलता हुआ निकल गया। हादसे में अकरम और जोया की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। नसरीन को गंभीर अवस्था में मेरठ के एक हास्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां उपचार के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

उधर, दुर्घटना की सूचना मिलते ही परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। परिजन घटना स्थल के लिए रवाना हो गए। शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदल र्गइं। अकरम के भाई नवाब ने बताया कि जिस घर से तीन जनाजे अब एक साथ निकलेंगे तो ऐसे में निर्धारित तिथि पर बारात का जाना संभव नहीं होगा। इसकी सूचना कन्या पक्ष को भी दे दी गई है।

bike accident accident in bijnor up police up news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

