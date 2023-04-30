Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Gopichand Murder: Mobile opened secrets, police reached the killer tantric

Gopichand Murder: मोबाइल ने खोले राज तो सिपाही को मरीज बनाकर भेजा, ऐसे कातिल तांत्रिक तक पहुंची पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sun, 30 Apr 2023 04:48 PM IST
सार

Meerut Head Constable Murder :  हेड कांस्टेबल गोपीचंद तंत्र-मंत्र से अपनी पत्नी की हत्या कराना चाहता था। उसने इसके लिए एक तांत्रिक बाबा को सुपारी दी थी। लेकिन तांत्रिक ने रुपयों के लालच में उसे ही मौत के घाट उतार दिया।

Gopichand Murder: Mobile opened secrets, police reached the killer tantric
मेरठ हेड कांस्टेबल मर्डर केस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के आवास पर तैनात हेड कांस्टेबल गोपीचंद की हत्या के मामले का जो खुलासा हुआ है, उससे हर कोई हैरान है। आराेपी फतेहपुर जिले के सिमौरा गांव निवासी तांत्रिक गणेशानंद उर्फ गनपत ने गोपीचंद की हत्या की थी, जबकि इसी तांत्रिक से गोपीचंद अपनी पत्नी की हत्या करवाना चाहता था।



हालांकि अभी तक हेड कांस्टेबल का शव बरामद नहीं हो सका है, लेकिन मोबाइल पर लोकेशन से लेकर तांत्रिक से संपर्क के राज खुले तो पुलिस कातिल तक पहुंच गई। तांत्रिक को गिरफ्त में लेने और यह सनसनीखेज खुलासा सामने लाने में जांच की पांच कड़ियां अहम रहीं। इन कड़ियों को जोड़ते हुए पुलिस सरधना से हस्तिनापुर में आरोपी के पास तक पहुंची।


यह भी पढ़ें: Meerut: द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध का टी-55 टैंक बढ़ाएगा मेरठ कॉलेज की शान, विजयंत टैंक पहले से बता रहा सेना का शौर्य

Gopichand Murder: Mobile opened secrets, police reached the killer tantric
हत्यारोपी बाबा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छानबीन में एक पुलिस वाले को मरीज भी बनाना पड़ा और इलाज की डील करवानी पड़ी। पुलिस गोपीचंद के शव को बरामद करने के प्रयास में लगी है। वहीं, सीओ सरधना शिव प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि कुछ महत्वपूर्ण  कड़ियां जोड़ी गईं। तब यह मामला खोला गया।

छानबीन में अहम रहीं ये कड़ियां...
मोबाइल लोकेशन
सरधना के पोहल्ली गांव निवासी हेड कांस्टेबल गोपीचंद 26 मार्च को घर से निकला था। इसके बाद वह घर नहीं लौटा। पुलिस ने छानबीन की तो उसके मोबाइल की लोकेशन हस्तिनापुर रोड स्थित लावड़ गांव के पास मिली थी।

Gopichand Murder: Mobile opened secrets, police reached the killer tantric
तांत्रिक का आश्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक की बरामदगी
गोपीचंद के मोबाइल की लोकेशन के बाद पुलिस को 12 अप्रैल को उसकी बाइक हस्तिनापुर के सिरजेपुर गांव के पास गंगा किनारे मिली। इससे पुलिस को शक हुआ कि गोपीचंद की गुमशुदगी का मामला हस्तिनापुर से जुड़ा हो सकता है।

Gopichand Murder: Mobile opened secrets, police reached the killer tantric
तांत्रिक का आश्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हेड कांस्टेबल की पत्नी से पूछताछ
बाद में पुलिस ने हेड कांस्टेबल की पत्नी से हस्तिनापुर के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई। उसने बताया कि गोपीचंद हस्तिनापुर में एक तांत्रिक के यहां आता-जाता था। पुलिस ने हस्तिनापुर में आश्रम चलाने वाले तांत्रिक गणेशानंद उर्फ गनपत का नंबर पता किया। गोपीचंद और तांत्रिक की कॉल डिटेल निकाली तो दोनों के बीच बातचीत मिली। हालांकि तांत्रिक आश्रम से गायब था।

Gopichand Murder: Mobile opened secrets, police reached the killer tantric
तांत्रिक का आश्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तांत्रिक के खाते में रकम ट्रांसफर
शक होने पर पुलिस ने तांत्रिक के खाता खंगाला। इसमें पता चला कि 24 और 25 मार्च को गोपीचंद ने तांत्रिक को यूपीआई के माध्यम से मोटी रकम ट्रांसफर की है। इस पर शक और बढ़ गया।

Gopichand Murder: Mobile opened secrets, police reached the killer tantric
आश्रम पर लगा बोर्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही मरीज बनाकर भेजा 
यह कड़ी जुड़ने के बाद भी पुलिस ने तांत्रिक को नहीं पकड़ा, बल्कि उस पर लगातार नजर रखी। तांत्रिक की लोकेशन पहले चित्रकुट में मिली। इसके बाद वह हस्तिनापुर आश्रम में पहुंचा। यहां पहुंचने के बाद पुलिस ने एक सिपाही को मरीज बनाकर उसके पास भेजा। इस पर भूत-प्रेत का साया बताया गया। तांत्रिक ने तंत्र-मंत्र से ठीक करने के नाम पर 20 हजार रुपये मांगे। इसके बाद पुलिस उसे किसी मामले में जानकारी लेने के लिए थाने लेकर पहुंची। सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो तांत्रिक ने पूरा राज ही उगल दिया। उसने बताया कि गोपीचंद तंत्रमंत्र से पत्नी को मरवाना चाहता था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed