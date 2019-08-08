शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   FIR registered against hook the electricity

विद्युत निगम के बकायेदारों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 02:15 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
खरखौदा। विद्युत निगम के पीपलीखेड़ा विद्युत उपकेंद्र के जेई सुधीर कुमार समेत पूरी टीम ने बुधवार को पहले बकायेदारों से उगाही के लिए कैंप का आयोजन किया। वहीं, बाद में टीम ने कई बड़े बकायेदारों के पहले ही कनेक्शन काट दिए थे। इसके बावजूद टीम ने नूर इलाही पुत्र मेहर इलाही, सलीमुद्दीन पुत्र जुम्मा, शहीद पुत्र इकबाल व उमरशैद पुत्र अख्तर समेत सभी लोग विद्युत लाइन से कटिया डालकर बिजली चोरी करते पाए गए। टीम ने सभी के केबल जब्त कर उनके खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

देखिए सुषमा स्वराज की इकलौती बेटी बांसुरी की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, जानिए क्या करती हैं

7 अगस्त 2019

एनसीसी बैठक में इमरान खान
World

अनुच्छेद 370: बौखलाए पाक ने भारतीय उच्चायुक्त को वापस भेजा, भारत के साथ द्विपक्षीय व्यापार खत्म

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

सुषमा स्वराज के मुरीद थे लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी, कहते थे- मुझे उनसे कॉम्प्लेक्स है, बेहद दिलचस्प किस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
Cricket News

पड़ताल: सेना की वर्दी में गाना गाते हुए धोनी की वायरल वीडियो का सच, ये है पूरी सच्चाई

7 अगस्त 2019

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल धोनी
धोनी
धोनी आर्मी
Cricket News

पड़ताल: सेना की वर्दी में गाना गाते हुए धोनी की वायरल वीडियो का सच, ये है पूरी सच्चाई

7 अगस्त 2019

Sushma Swaraj
Chandigarh

छह साल हामिद के घर नहीं मनी थी ईद, फिर सुषमा स्वराज ने लौटाई थीं खुशियां, दिल छूने वाला किस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

ट्विटर पर हाजिरजवाबी से लोकप्रिय हुईं थीं सुषमा स्वराज, ट्वीट पर कहा था 'मैं ही हूं, मेरा भूत नहीं'

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
FIR registered against hook the electricity
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पानी संकट
World

देश में भीषण जलसंकट: 189 देशों में भारत 13वें पायदान पर, डे जीरो की कगार पर 17 देश

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सबकी मदद करने को हमेशा तैयार रहती थीं सुषमा स्वराज, ट्रोलर्स का भी करती थीं सामना

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज
Agra

तस्वीरें: आगरा के मामलों पर संजीदा रहती थीं सुषमा स्वराज, स्विस जोड़े पर हमले से हुईं थीं नाराज

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Lucknow

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के निधन पर नेताओं ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, बताया बड़ी क्षति

7 अगस्त 2019

Sushma swaraj death she was Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha MP determined for development
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड से राज्यसभा सांसद रही थीं सुषमा स्वराज, मजबूत इरादों के साथ रखी थी विकास की नींव, तस्वीरें...

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म होने पर तीनों खान ने साधी चुप्पी, अमिताभ और अक्षय सहित ये स्टार्स भी खामोश

6 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर
Opinion

नए कानून से देश में नया भूगोल : तब ऐसे सवाल क्यों नहीं उठाए गए?

6 अगस्त 2019

Pakistani Actors
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 के हटने पर पाकिस्तानी एक्टर्स का हुआ ऐसा हाल, एक-एक ट्वीट में झलक रहा है दर्द

6 अगस्त 2019

धारा 370 (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक देश एक झंडा एक विधान पर आज लोकसभा में लगेगी मुहर, यहां जानें सबकुछ

6 अगस्त 2019

Pregnancy
India News

किराये की कोख के कारोबार पर रोक लगाने वाले विधेयक को लोकसभा की मंजूरी  

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर भीषण हादसा
Meerut

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवे पर भीषण हादसा, तीन युवकों की मौत, एक की हालत गंभीर

यूपी के बागपत में ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर मवी कलां मिनी टोल प्लाजा के पास ट्रक ने पीछे से कार में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में कार सवार तीन युवकों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक की हालत गंभीर है।

8 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
कब्रिस्तान में जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

चौंकाने वाला मामला: कब्रिस्तान में कई कब्रों से शवों के सिर चोरी, जांच में जुटे पुलिस अधिकारी

8 अगस्त 2019

मोहल्ला गुजरान गेट पर मृतक सहदेव के घर पर मौजूद लोग पूछताछ करती पुलिस
Meerut

ई-रिक्शा की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत

8 अगस्त 2019

मेरठ-लावड़ रोड पर जैनपुर गांव के पास पलटा तितावी शुगर मिल का चीनी से भरा ट्रक व खराब हुई चीनी।
Meerut

खेत में पलटा चीनी के बोरो से भरा ट्रक

8 अगस्त 2019

casualty of youth in road accident
Meerut

वाहन की टक्कर से स्कूटी सवार युवक की मौत

8 अगस्त 2019

कचहरी को अपरेटिव बैंक चौराहे पर लगे जाम मे फंसी एम्बूलेंस
Meerut

शहर की सड़कों पर जाम से वाहनों की रफ्तार पर लगा ब्रेक

8 अगस्त 2019

murder of saint sent to jail
Meerut

महंत बबलूदास का हत्यारोपी जेल भेजा

8 अगस्त 2019

murder in meerut
Meerut

मोर्चरी में रहा शव, फिर भी परिजनों को टरकाता रहा दरोगा

8 अगस्त 2019

गांव झिझांडपुर में गंदगी से अटा तालाब।
Meerut

तालाब की सफाई के नाम पर सरकारी धन का गबन

8 अगस्त 2019

Munkad appoint BSP state president
Meerut

बसपा ने मुनकाद को दिया वफादारी का सिला

8 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

आतंकी हाफिज सईद दोषी करार, पाक के गुजरात में शिफ्ट किया गया केस

मुंबई आतंकी हमले के मास्टमाइंड और ग्लोबल आतंकी हाफिज सईद को पाकिस्तान की कोर्ट ने दोषी करार दिया है।

7 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:26

कश्मीर से 370 खत्म होने पर बौखलाया पाकिस्तान, इमरान खान ने लिये ये फैसले

7 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

निमकी मुखिया का नया सीजन हुआ लॉन्च, अब सीरियल का नाम होगा निमकी विधायक

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज 4:54

सुषमा को किया जाएगा हमेशा याद, जानिए ये 10 वजह

7 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:06

इस घाटी का अंतरिक्ष से है सीथा संबंध, लोग मानते हैं यहां जाने वाले की थम जाती है उम्र

7 अगस्त 2019

Related

BA hini honers in ccsu
Meerut

कैंपस में इस सत्र से बीए ऑनर्स हिंदी भी

8 अगस्त 2019

docters strike
Meerut

सुबह की हड़ताल की घोषणा, दोपहर में स्थगित

8 अगस्त 2019

rason agency alloted
Meerut

रछौती में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच राशन एजेंसी आवंटित

8 अगस्त 2019

साहित्य संगम परिषद् के तुलसी जयंती पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में कविता पाठ करती छात्रा।
Meerut

तुलसी जयंती कार्यक्रम में आस्था चौधरी अव्वल

8 अगस्त 2019

गांव मानपुर में नशे के खिलाफ आयोजित पंचायत में मौजूद ग्रामीण।
Meerut

मानपुर में नशा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं

8 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

आपत्तिजनक क्लिप की धमकी देकर परमधाम न्यास के अधिष्ठाता से मांगी रंगदारी, चार के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

8 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited