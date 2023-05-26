Notifications

Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Fake birth certificates made of fifteen including MLCs daughter in Meerut

फर्जीवाड़ा: MLC की बेटी सहित 15 के फर्जी जन्म प्रमाणपत्र बनाए, निगम की मुहर और अधिकारी के हस्ताक्षर भी फर्जी

गजेंद्र चौधरी, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Fri, 26 May 2023 10:44 AM IST
सार

मेरठ में फर्जी जन्म और मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र बनाने का बड़ा नेटवर्क  चल रहा है। इसका खुलासा अमर उजाला की पड़ताल में हुआ है। हाल ही में एक पासपोर्ट बनवाने के लिए आवेदन किया तो सामने आया कि प्रमाण पत्र पर निगम की फर्जी मुहर और अधिकारी के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर भी थे। 

Fake birth certificates made of fifteen including MLCs daughter in Meerut
जन्म प्रमाण पत्र -पतीकात्मक
विस्तार

जरा सावधान रहिएगा... जन सेवा केंद्र, साइबर कैफे व दलालों द्वारा फर्जी जन्म और मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र बनाने का बड़ा नेटवर्क फैलाया हुआ है। एक भाजपा एमएलसी की बेटी सहित 15 लोगों के फर्जी जन्म प्रमाण पत्र बनाए गए हैं। 



एमएलसी की बेटी ने पासपोर्ट के लिए आवेदन किया, तभी इसकी पोल खुली है। निगम की मुहर और नगर स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर से जन्म प्रमाणपत्र बनाए जा रहे हैं। इसकी शिकायत मिलने के बाद भी नगर निगम के अधिकारी एफआईआर तक नहीं दर्ज कराते।

 

एमएलसी की बेटी ने तीन दिन पहले पासपोर्ट बनवाने के लिए आवेदन किया था। पासपोर्ट विभाग के अधिकारी ने दस्तावेज की जांच की, जिसमें जन्म प्रमाणपत्र फर्जी बताया। इसका पता लगने पर एमएलसी के समर्थक नगर निगम पहुंचे।

नगर स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने जन्म प्रमाणपत्र की जांच कराई, वह फर्जी निकला। इस पर नगर निगम की मुहर व नगर स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी के हस्ताक्षर भी फर्जी मिले। इसके बाद पूरा रिकॉर्ड खंगाला गया तो पता चला कि इससे पहले 14 जन्म प्रमाणपत्र फर्जी बनाकर जारी किए गए हैं। 
 

सरधना से बनवाया था ऑनलाइन जन्म प्रमाणपत्र
शुक्रवार को एमएलसी के प्रतिनिधि नगर निगम पहुंचे और बताया कि जन्म प्रमाणपत्र सरधना स्थित जन सेवा केंद्र से ऑनलाइन बनवाया था। इस पर बारकोड भी है, जो मेरठ नगर निगम की वेबसाइट पर भी दिखाई दे रहा था। नगर निगम ने एमएलसी प्रतिनिधि से दस्तावेज लेकर नया जन्म प्रमाणपत्र जारी किया। 

मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र के लिए गलत रिपोर्ट देने वाले अस्पताल  का लाइसेंस निरस्त
हापुड़ रोड स्थित शुभकामना अस्पताल द्वारा जारी रिपोर्ट पर मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र भी फर्जी मिले है। नगर निगम की जांच के बाद अस्पताल का लाइसेंस निरस्त किया गया। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि साठगांठ के चलते मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र बनवाए जाते थे।

हालांकि अब यह अस्पताल दूसरे के नाम से लाइसेंस लेकर चल रहा है। इसके अलावा भी कई अस्पताल द्वारा जन्म और मृत्यु की रिपोर्ट गलत दी जाती है, जिसकी निगम जांच कर रहा है। 
 

निगम में ही करें आवेदन 
जन्म और मृत्य प्रमाणपत्र का आवेदन सिर्फ नगर निगम में जाकर ही करें। जन्म प्रमाणपत्र के लिए माता-पिता की आईडी, फोटो, बच्चे के जन्म के साक्ष्य (हॉस्पिटल की रिपोर्ट या टीके लगने का सर्टिफिकेट) देना होता है। नगर निगम में प्रथम तल पर दस्तावेज जमा करें और जन्म प्रमाणपत्र एक सप्ताह में ही मिल जाएगा। एक साल से ज्यादा उम्र के बच्चे का जन्म प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के लिए सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट की अनुमति लेने की जिम्मेदारी भी नगर निगम की है। 

एक एमएलसी की बेटी का सरधना से ऑनलाइन फर्जी जन्म प्रमाण पत्र बनाने का मामला आया है। जनसेवा केंद्र और साइबर कैफे खोलकर लोग फर्जी जन्म और मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र बनाकर नगर निगम को बदनाम कर रहे हैं। मैंने कई बार उच्च अधिकारियों को रिपोर्ट भेजी कि फर्जी जन्म-मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने वालों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाए। नगर निगम परिसर में भी जन्म और मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने वालों की दुकान भी बंद होनी चाहिए।   -डॉ. गजेंद्र सिंह, नगर स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

