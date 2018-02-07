अपना शहर चुनें

Deobandi Ulma support the demand for declaring cow as national animal of Maulana Arshad Madani

गाय को राष्ट्रीय पशु घोषित करने की मांग का देवबंदी उलमा ने किया समर्थन, बोले सरकार कड़ा कानून बनाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:19 AM IST
Deobandi Ulma support the demand for declaring cow as national animal of Maulana Arshad Madani
मौलाना अरशद मदनी - फोटो : ani
जमीयत उलमा-ए-हिंद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मौलाना अरशद मदनी की गाय को राष्ट्रीय पशु घोषित किए जाने की मांग का देवबंदी उलमा ने भी खुलकर समर्थन किया है। उलमा का कहना है कि सरकार को इस पर गंभीरता से विचार करते हुए कानून को पास कर देना चाहिए। ताकि गोहत्या के नाम पर हो रही मारकाट को रोका जा सके। 

सहारनपुर के देवबंद में मदरसा दारुल उलूम निस्वाह के नायब मोहतमिम मौलाना नजीफ कासमी का कहना है कि मौलाना अरशद मदनी के बयान का वह समर्थन करते हैं। क्योंकि देश में पिछले लंबे समय से खास मानसिकता वाले लोग गोरक्षा के नाम पर बेकसूर मुसलमानों को मौत के घाट उतार रहे हैं। 

इससे देश का माहौल भी खराब हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि गाय को राष्ट्रीय पशु घोषित किए जाने और इस पर कानून बनाए जाने के बाद देश में इस प्रकार की शर्मनाक घटनाओं पर सिरे से पाबंदी लग जाएगी और निर्दोष लोगों का कत्ल-ए-आम रुक जाएगा। 

मौलाना नजीफ ने यह भी कहा कि देश के तमाम लोगों को इस मांग को पुरजोर तरीके से उठाना चाहिए ताकि सरकार इस पर गंभीरता से विचार करने पर मजबूर हो और गाय को राष्ट्रीय पशु घोषित कर उनके संरक्षित करने के लिए ठोस कानून बनाए।
maulana arshad madni cow

