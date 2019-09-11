शहर चुनें

सीसीएसयू में क्रास कंट्री आज

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 02:30 AM IST
सीसीएसयू कैंपस में क्रॉस कंट्री आज
मेरठ। चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय अंतर महाविद्यालय क्रॉस कंट्री महिला-पुरुष प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन बुधवार को कैंपस में सुबह सात बजे से होगा। सभी कॉलेजों की टीम को सुबह छह बजे मैदान में पहुंचना होगा। प्रतियोगिता भारतीय विश्वविद्यालय संघ द्वारा जारी पात्रता नियमों पर कराई जाएगी। टीम के साथ कोच का होना अनिवार्य है। सभी कॉलेजों से डिटेल एंट्री परफॉर्मा 10 सितंबर की शाम चार बजे तक मांगा गया था। क्रीड़ाधिकारी जीएस रूहल ने बताया कि क्रॉस कंट्री में 50 से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल होंगे।
ccsu
