होटल में बारात में मारपीट, हंगामा
Updated Wed, 13 Dec 2017 02:37 AM IST
मेरठ। कंकरखेड़ा हाईवे पर एक होटल में मंगलवार आधी रात एक शादी समारोह में मारपीट के बाद फायरिंग हो गई। जिसमें एक युवक को चोट लगी है। इसकी सूचना पर कंकरखेड़ा थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने कहा कि इस मामले में किसी ने तहरीर नहीं दी। पुलिस मामले की जांच पड़ताल के बाद बुधवार को कार्रवाई करेगी।
