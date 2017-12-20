Download App
अम्हेड़ा रोड पर जनसेवा केन्द्र खंगाला

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:41 AM IST
बदमाशों ने जनसेवा केंद्र खंगाला
गंगानगर। बहचौला गांव का अंकुर पुत्र राकेश चौहान गंगानगर थाना क्षेत्र के अम्हैड़ा रोड पर जनसेवा केंद्र चलाता है। अंकुर के मुताबिक सोमवार शाम वह दुकान बंद कर घर चला गया। सुबह आकर देखा तो दुकान के शटर के ताले टूटे पड़े थे। दुकान से 5 हजार रुपये, लैपटॉप, बैट्री इनवर्टर अन्य सामान चोरी हो गया था। पीड़ित ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है।
