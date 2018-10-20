शहर चुनें

प्रवीण कुमार ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, ट्विटर पर पोस्ट किया भावुक संदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 01:03 PM IST
क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार
क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार
ख़बर सुनें
लंबे समय तक भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के लिए खेलने वाले क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर इसकी औपचारिक घोषणा की। भारतीय क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार ने बीसीसीआई को मेल के जरिए क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की। हालांकि इसके बाद संन्यास को लेकर उन्होंने मीडिया के सामने आने से अभी इंकार किया है। 
इस संबंध में प्रवीण कुमार ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक भावुक पोस्ट शेयर किया। जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा है, यह एक शानदार यात्रा रही। एक शानदार जिंदगी  रही। बहुत भारी दिल से मैं अपने पहले प्यार क्रिकेट मेरी जान को अलविदा कहना चाहता हूं। 

its been a great jounery.
Its been a great life.
With a heavy heart I want to say gud bye to my 1st love #CricketMeriJaanBut the test cap no 268 nd ODI 170 will be mine till indian cricket era will continue... Thankyou @BCCI nd @UPCACricket for helping me to live up my dream.

Oct 20, 2018

मेरठ के रहने वाले प्रवीण कुमार अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को सभी स्तर पर अलविदा कह चुके हैं। गौरतलब है कि उन्होंने 13 साल तक भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के लिए खेले हैं। वह अब ओएनजीसी के लिए ही क्रिकेट खेलेंगे। प्रवीण कुमार भारतीय टीम की कई शानदार पारियों का हिस्सा रहे हैं। 

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

जासूसी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया जवान -फाइल फोटो
Meerut

सेना को मिले पुख्ता सुबूत, कंचन सिंह के अकाउंट में 7 लाख का ट्रांजेक्शन, पाक से कई बार हुआ लेन-देन

आईएसआई के संपर्क में आए सेना के जवान कंचन सिंह के बैंक अकाउंट में कई लाख रुपये का ट्रांजेक्शन हुआ था। उसके बैक खाते में कई बार पाकिस्तान से लेन देन की बात सामने आई है:-

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Two brothers misbehaving with a 15-year-old sister for four years
Meerut

हैवानियत : 15 साल की सगी बहन से चार साल तक दुष्कर्म करते रहे दो भाई

18 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

आईएसआई के संपर्क में आने के बाद जवान ने खरीदे थे दो सिमकार्ड, कश्मीर को लेकर हुई थी ये डील

20 अक्टूबर 2018

arrested
Meerut

जासूसी के आरोप में भारतीय सेना का जवान मेरठ छावनी से गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ में बड़ा खुलासा

17 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी जवान कंचन सिंह
Meerut

भारतीय सेना की गोपनीय सूचनाएं पाक खुफिया एजेंसी को लीक करता था कंचन, जवान से पूछताछ जारी

19 अक्टूबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

रामलीला मैदान में जलती लकड़ी उठाने पर बखेड़ा, लाठीचार्ज

20 अक्टूबर 2018

रेप
Meerut

यूपी: तीन साल की मासूम के साथ पिता ने की ऐसी करतूत, परिजनों के उड़े होश

19 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

इलाहाबाद के बाद मुजफ्फरनगर का नाम बदलने की मांग, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रस्ताव में भेजा ये नाम

18 अक्टूबर 2018

दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस को कैमरे की मिली फुटेज
Meerut

दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस को कैमरे की मिली फुटेज

20 अक्टूबर 2018

छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर महिला से मारपीट
Meerut

छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर महिला से मारपीट

20 अक्टूबर 2018

