मेरठ के रहने वाले प्रवीण कुमार अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को सभी स्तर पर अलविदा कह चुके हैं। गौरतलब है कि उन्होंने 13 साल तक भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के लिए खेले हैं। वह अब ओएनजीसी के लिए ही क्रिकेट खेलेंगे। प्रवीण कुमार भारतीय टीम की कई शानदार पारियों का हिस्सा रहे हैं।
its been a great jounery.
Its been a great life.
With a heavy heart I want to say gud bye to my 1st love #CricketMeriJaanBut the test cap no 268 nd ODI 170 will be mine till indian cricket era will continue... Thankyou @BCCI nd @UPCACricket for helping me to live up my dream.
