कनोहर लाल महिला कॉलेज में ईलर्निंग कार्यशाला

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 02:24 AM IST
कनोहर लाल में ई-लर्निंग पर कार्यशाला
मेरठ। कनोहर लाल महिला डिग्री कॉलेज में शुक्रवार को ई-लर्निंग पर कार्यशाला का आयोजन हुआ। छात्राआें को डिजिटल साक्षर बनाने की बात पर चर्चा हुई। छात्राओं को ई-मेल भेजना, मोबाइल फोन व टैबलेट का प्रयोग, रेलवे रिजर्वेशन, एलपीजी बुकिंग, चेटिंग आदि के बारे में बातया। प्रिंसिपल डॉ. किरण प्रदीप की अध्यक्षता में आयोजन हुआ। नेहा शर्मा, मोनिका गुप्ता, डॉ. निधि शर्मा, दीप्ति जायसवाल आदि मौजूद रहीं।

