शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   प्रेरणा बुक बैंक बच्चो के लिये संचालित

प्रेरणा बुक बैंक बच्चो के लिये संचालित

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 02:36 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
गरीब बच्चों को अध्ययन सामग्री देगा प्रेरणा बुक बैंके
मेरठ। प्रेरणा बुक बैंक नि:शुल्क लाइब्रेरी है जो बच्चों की मदद के लिए संचालित है। यह जानकारी देते हुए लाइब्रेरी के संस्थापक एवं निदेशिका अमिता शर्मा व संजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि जो बच्चे किताबें न होने के कारण अपनी पढ़ाई ठीक ढंग से नहीं कर पाते ऐसे बच्चों को प्रेरणा बुक बैंक नि:शुल्क जरूरी किताबें व अध्ययन सामग्री प्रदान करके उनकी मदद करती है। उन्होंने बताया कि जो बच्चे बाल मित्र बनना चाहते हैं आरजी डिग्री कॉलेज के पास प्रेरणा बुक बैंक के कार्यालय पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रणबीर कपूर
Bollywood

आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ आलिया और रणबीर को ढोनी पड़ी मिट्टी, वजह जान होगा गर्व

14 मई 2018

raazi
Bollywood

आलिया के लिए बुरी फैंस के लिए अच्छी खबर, इंटरनेट पर 'राजी' का HD वर्जन लीक

14 मई 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

'मेहंदी क्वीन' वीना नागड़ा का श्रीदेवी पर बयान, करवाचौथ पर पहली बार मेहंदी लगवाते समय हुआ था ये...'

14 मई 2018

lina medina
World of Wonders

ये है दुनिया की सबसे कम उम्र वाली मां, 5 साल की थी जब एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया

14 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

नई नवेली दुल्हन सोनम को आई पति की याद, खुलेआम लिख दिया कुछ ऐसा आनंद को देना पड़ गया जवाब

14 मई 2018

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक
Bollywood

2016 में हुए सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर बनने जा रही है फिल्म, ये एक्टर बनेगा आर्मी अफसर

14 मई 2018

Kartik Aryan
Bollywood

इस टॉप एक्टर से कार्तिक आर्यन ने चुटकियों में छीना बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट, एक वीडियो ने किया खुलासा

14 मई 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

VIDEO: अमिताभ बच्चन ने 'जलसा' के बाहर हजारों फैंस के सामने लगाए ठुमके, पहली बार दिखा ऐसा नजारा

14 मई 2018

Himesh and Sonam
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के ये कपल इस जगह मना रहे हनीमून, किसी ने की चुपके से शादी तो किसी ने खर्च किए करोड़ों

14 मई 2018

Madhur Bhandarkar Film Chandni Bar Sequel To Finally Go On Floors this year
Bollywood

एक बार फिर खुलेगा 'चांदनी बार', 17 साल पहले इस एक्ट्रेस को दिला चुका है नेशनल अवार्ड

14 मई 2018

Most Read

file foto
Lucknow

आंधी-तूफान से यूपी में 67 लोगों की मौत, 25 मृतकों के परिवारीजनों को सरकार देगी चार लाख मुआवजा

उत्तर प्रदेश में आंधी-तूफान से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 67 पहुंच गई है। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के निर्देश पर 25 मृतकों के परिवारीजनों को चार-चार लाख रुपये की सहायता दी गई है।

14 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

लड़कियों ने मारी बाजी, हर स्कूल में रहीं अव्वल  

15 मई 2018

संभियापुर गंगा तट पर मरी पड़ी मछलियां
Ghatampur

अब बिल्हौर में गंगा में मरी हजारों मछलियां

15 मई 2018

भाजपा नेता स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

जिन्ना भी नेहरू और सरकारपटेल के समकक्ष : भाजपा नेता स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य

15 मई 2018

यशवंत
Lucknow

20 दिन पहले माता-पिता को खोया, रिजल्ट देखकर बोला- काश... आज मम्मी-पापा जिंदा होते

15 मई 2018

बहराइच सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले
Lucknow

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की चेतावनी भी बेअसर, पार्टी सांसद ने फिर उठाया सरकार पर सवाल

14 मई 2018

सफल होने के बाद जश्न मनाते विद्यार्थी व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

आईसीएसई और आईएससी में यूपी के टॉपर्स को सम्मानित करेगी सरकार, सीएम योगी ने दी बधाई

14 मई 2018

16 को बाइक रैली निकालेंगे राज्य कर्मचारी
Meerut

16 को बाइक रैली निकालेंगे राज्य कर्मचारी

15 मई 2018

मिल के विस्तारीकरण पर हुआ मंथन
Baghpat

मिल के विस्तारीकरण पर हुआ मंथन

15 मई 2018

child rape
Unnao

पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म में युवक को उम्रकैद

15 मई 2018

Related Videos

यूपी पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता, किया इस बड़ी साजिश का पर्दाफाश

यूपी क्राइम ब्रांच ने मेरठ में 6 दलित युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इन सभी लड़कों पर आरोप है कि इन्होंने दलितों पर अत्याचार की अफवाह फैलाकर जातीय हिंसा भड़काने के लिए 3600 दलित युवकों को तैयार कर लिया था। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

14 मई 2018

bulandhhahar 1:00

VIDEO: भारी तूफान के कारण गाड़ियों का हुआ ये हाल

14 मई 2018

meerut 1:11

VIDEO: मेरठ में शख्स ने खुद को लगाई आग, पुलिस बनी रही तमाशबीन

11 मई 2018

JAYANT 3:02

यूपी के इस बड़े नेता ने कहा, देश में हालात ठीक नहीं हैं!

10 मई 2018

BJP 3:04

विपक्षी दलों के वजूद को लेकर यूपी बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का बड़ा बयान

10 मई 2018

Recommended

होर्डिँग से भरेगी निगम की तिजोरी
Meerut

होर्डिँग से भरेगी निगम की तिजोरी

15 मई 2018

पेपर लैस होंगे 89 कार्यालय
Meerut

पेपर लैस होंगे 89 कार्यालय

15 मई 2018

योजनाओं का लाभ न मिलने से परेशान
Aligarh

योजनाओं का लाभ न मिलने से परेशान

15 मई 2018

अलीगढ़ में पत्नी की हत्या की, नाक-कान भी काटे
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ में पत्नी की हत्या की, नाक-कान भी काटे

15 मई 2018

अलीगढ़ में सरकार के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ में सरकार के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन

15 मई 2018

वादा खिलाफी पर रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने की नारेबाजी
Aligarh

वादा खिलाफी पर रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने की नारेबाजी

15 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.