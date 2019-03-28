शहर चुनें

रैली की तैयारी पूरी, सुरक्षा का कड़ा पहरा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 02:23 AM IST
3500 पुलिसकर्मियों की रहेगी रैली स्थल के चारों तरफ तैनात
15 कंपनी अर्द्धसैनिक बल और पीएसी रहेगी सुरक्षा में
02 किलोमीटर के दायरे में सभा स्थल के फोर्स की रहेगी निगरानी
09 जिले हैं मेरठ जोन में, सभी का पुलिस बल लगाया गया
यह रहेगा पुलिस बल
छह एसपी, 18 एएसपी, 40 सीओ, 70 थाना प्रभारी/ इंस्पेक्टर, 1500 सिपाही, 200 महिला पुलिसकर्मी, 500 दरोगा व हेड कांस्टेबल, 110 ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी, पांच कंपनी अर्द्धसैनिक बल और आरएएफ, 10 कंपनी पीएसी तैनात होगी।
डी डेरे में सुरक्षा कड़ी
एसएसपी नितिन तिवारी ने बताया कि रैली स्थल के प्रवेश और निकासी द्वार पर एसपी, एडिशनल एसपी और आरएएफ लगाई गई है। सभी स्थलों पर मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात किए गए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री के मुख्य मंच, हेलीपैड और डी एरिया में एक-एक एसपी और एएसपी तैनात रहेंगे। मंच स्पेशल कमांडो की निगरानी में रहेगा। यातायात व्यवस्था के लिए हाईवे पर पांच सीओ, 12 थाना प्रभारी और 120 पुलिसकर्मी लगाए गए हैं।

