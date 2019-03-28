शहर चुनें

विश्व क्षय रोग दिवस पर जानी सीएचसी पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 02:18 AM IST
क्षय रोग ला-इलाज नहीं
जानीखुर्द। सीएचसी जानीखुर्द पर बुधवार को विश्व क्षय दिवस पर कार्यक्रम हुआ। सीएससी प्रभारी डा. महेश चंद्रा ने उद्घाटन करते हुए कहा कि क्षय रोग अब ला-इलाज बीमारी नहीं है। समय से क्षय रोग का उपचार कराया जाए तो बीमारी से छुटकारा मिल सकता है। इस बीमारी की दवाइयां सरकारी अस्पतालों में मुफ्त उपलब्ध हैं। इस दौरान क्षय रोग से बचाव के तरीके बताये गए। कार्यक्रम में डा. अमित कुमार, नरेंद्र, राजबाला, शालू व शफीक आदि मौजूद रहे।

