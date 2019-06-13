शहर चुनें

सलावा चौकी के निकट गंगनहर पटरी पर मैट्रो रिक्सा व होंडा सिटी कार की भिडंत

सलावा चौकी के निकट गंगनहर पटरी पर मैट्रो रिक्सा व होंडा सिटी कार की भिडंत

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 08:48 PM IST
मुजफ्फरनगर के ध्यानार्थ
सरधना (मेरठ)। सलावा चौकी के निकट बुधवार को मेट्रो रिक्शा में होंडा सिटी कार ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें रिक्शा चालक घायल हो गया। राहगीरों ने एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पीड़ित ने तहरीर दी है।
खतौली निवासी अकील पुत्र शफीक मेट्रो रिक्शा के द्वारा खतौली से कैली दूध लेने के लिए आता जाता हैं। वह बृहस्पतिवार को सुबह के समय खतौली से कैली दूध लेने के लिए आ रहा था। जैसे ही वह गंगनहर पटरी पर सलावा चौकी के निकट पहुंचा तो मुरादनगर की तरफ से जा रही होंडा सिटी कार ने रिक्शा में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के दौरान आकिल के पैर की हड्डी टूट गई। जिसमें सड़क हादसे की सूचना पर परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंचे ओर वह अकील का उपचार कराने के लिए खतौली ले गए और खतौली सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। इस मामले में कार्रवाई की मांग को अकील के भतीजे आसिफ पुत्र ताहिर ने होंडा सिटी कार चालक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने को तहरीर दी।

शहीद जवान का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

शहीद जवानों को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि और केंद्र सरकार से पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग

एक्स पैरा मिलिट्री एसोसिएशन ने दक्षिणी कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में आतंकी हमले में शहीद सीआरपीएफ जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस दौरान केंद्र सरकार से पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की गई।

13 जून 2019

युवती के शव को बाहर निकलवाती पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: युवती की हत्या कर शव खेत में दबाया, एक हाथ व सिर गायब, जांच में जुटी पुलिस 

13 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

बिजनौर: तीन साल की मासूम बेटी के साथ ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर महिला ने की आत्महत्या

13 जून 2019

बाउंसर की हत्या
Meerut

सुभारती में बाउंसर की हत्या के बाद पिता की भी सदमे से मौत, पुलिस के हाथ खाली

13 जून 2019

धर्म परिवर्तन कराया
Meerut

धर्म परिवर्तन कराया, शादी से पहले धरे गए

13 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

महिला की अश्लील वीडियो पति को भेजी, आरोपी बना रहा था ये दबाव

12 जून 2019

वन कांस्टेबल की पत्नी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Meerut

वन कांस्टेबल की पत्नी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

13 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त टाटा मैजिक और बाइक
Meerut

हादसा: टाटा मैजिक ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, मां-बेटे सहित तीन की मौत, युवक की होनी थी शादी

11 जून 2019

गिरफ्तार जेई
Meerut

यूपी: खुद को मंत्री बताकर लोगों को ठगता था फर्जी जेई, मेरठ पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

12 जून 2019

एटीएम केबिन के अंदर युवती और गार्ड में होती हाथापाई
Meerut

एटीएम लूटने की कोशिश, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड पर हमला

13 जून 2019

