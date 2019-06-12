शहर चुनें

नहर में डूबे युवक का मिला शव

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 01:32 AM IST
- सिर में चोट के निशान, परिजनों ने दोस्तों पर लगाया हत्या का आरोप
दौराला। दो दिन पूर्व सरधना नहर पर दोस्तों संग नहाते समय डूबे बफावत गांव निवासी युवक का शव परतापुर क्षेत्र के रजवाहे में मिला। मनोज के सिर पर चोट के निशान मिलने पर परिजनों ने हत्या की आशंका जताते हुए दो युवकों के खिलाफ हत्या की तहरीर दी है।
बफावत निवासी मनोज(23) गत रविवार दोपहर दोस्तों के साथ सरधना नहर में नहाने गया था। शाम तक वापस न लौटने पर परिजनों ने मनोज को तलाश किया। जब उन्होंने उसके दोस्तों से पूछा तो उन्होंने बताया कि नहर में नहाने के दौरान मनोज डूब गया है। जिस पर परिजनों ने दोनों दिन सरधना गंगनहर पुल के पास मनोज की स्थानीय तैराकों से तलाश कराई थी। मंगलवार सुबह मनोज का शव परतापुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव छज्जुपूर के रजवाहे में पड़ा मिला। उसके सिर में गंभीर चोट के निशान थे। परिजनों ने मनोज की हत्या होने की बात कहते हुए दौराला थाने में गांव निवासी दो युवकों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। वहीं पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। एसओ दौराला रितेश कुमार ने बताया कि जांच की जा रही है।

आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए बैंक के बाहर लगी लंबी लाइन।
Muzaffarnagar

आधार कार्ड बनवाना हुआ मुश्किल, 200 की भीड़ में से 20 को ही मिल रहे फार्म

आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए यहां जनता को प्रतिदिन बैंकों के बाहर जंग लड़नी पड़ती है। चार-चार घंटे में लाइन में खड़े होनेे के बाद ही कहीं नंबर आ पाता है। गर्मी के मौसम में मंगलवार को एक लड़की तो चार घंटे लाइन में लगे होने के बाद बेहोश हो गई।

12 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त टाटा मैजिक और बाइक
Meerut

हादसा: टाटा मैजिक ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, मां-बेटे सहित तीन की मौत, युवक की होनी थी शादी

11 जून 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर एसएसपी ऑफिस में वकीलों और पुलिस में होती नोकझोंक।
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर एसएसपी ऑफिस में वकीलों ने की तोड़फोड़, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

12 जून 2019

फल मंडी में भीषण आग लगी
Meerut

धमाके के बाद फल मंडी में लगी भीषण आग, कई झुग्गियां जलकर राख, कड़ी मशक्कत के पाया काबू

12 जून 2019

गंगनहर
Meerut

गंगनहर में डूबे इंजीनियर का तीसरे दिन भी नहीं लगा कोई सुराग, तलाश में जुटे गोताखोर

11 जून 2019

अधिवक्ताओं को शांत करते एसपी सिटी सतपाल अंतिल
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: लूटपाट की वारदातों पर भड़के अधिवक्ता, एसएसपी ऑफिस पर किया धरना-प्रदर्शन

11 जून 2019

कठुआ कांड में आरोपी बनाया गया विशाल जंगोत्रा।
Muzaffarnagar

कठुआ कांड : वारदात में विशाल की मौजूदगी साबित नहीं कर पाई एसआईटी

11 जून 2019

खेत और ट्यूबवेल में मस्ती करते नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Meerut

अभिनेता नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने खेतों में की जमकर मस्ती, बच्चों संग ट्यूबवेल की होज में भी नहाए

8 जून 2019

थाने में शिकायत करता घायल युवक
Meerut

यूपी: नमाज पढ़कर जा रहे युवक पर हमला, फिर जमकर संघर्ष, पांच लोग घायल

8 जून 2019

नकाबपोश बदमाशों का डाकघर से कैश लूटने का प्रयास
Meerut

नकाबपोश बदमाशों का डाकघर से कैश लूटने का प्रयास

11 जून 2019

