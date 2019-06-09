शहर चुनें

Meerut ›   रैपिड रेल : मेरठ बाईपास से शताब्दी नगर तक होगा रोड चौड़ीकरण

रैपिड रेल : मेरठ बाईपास से शताब्दी नगर तक होगा रोड चौड़ीकरण

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 02:36 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रैपिड रेल : मेरठ बाईपास से शताब्दी नगर तक होगा रोड चौड़ीकरण
19 जून को खुलेगा टेंडर, 15 मई को वेबसाइट पर किया गया था अपलोड
मेरठ। दिल्ली से मेरठ का सफर सुहावना बनाने के लिए एनसीआरटीसी की तरफ से टेंडर प्रक्रिया जारी है। जिससे पहले चरण का कार्य समाप्त होने के बाद दूसरे चरण का कार्य शुरू किया जा सके। इसके लिए सड़क चौड़ीकरण और बिजली लाइनों को शिफ्ट करने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसमें अधिकतर टेंडर को जून और जुलाई में खोला जाना है। हालांकि, पहले चरण में साहिबाबाद से दुहाई तक कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। यहां पाइलिंग टेस्ट की शुरुआत हो चुकी है।
मेरठ बाईपास से शताब्दीनगर तक सड़क चौड़ीकरण का कार्य के लिए टेेंडर 19 जून को खोला जाएगा। इसके लगभग 15 दिनों के बाद सड़क चौड़ीकरण की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस टेंडर को 15 मई को एनसीआरटीसी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किया गया था। 82 किलोमीटर के प्रोजेक्ट में यह हिस्सा 59 किलोमीटर से 63 किलोमीटर के बीच आता है। पहले चरण में भी इसी तरह ही साहिबाबाद से दुहाई तक सड़क चौड़ीकरण और बिजली लाइनों को शिफ्ट किया गया था। इसके बाद ही जून से यहां कार्य शुरू किया गया है।

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Disclaimer

