दिनदहाड़े कार सवारों ने किया किशोरी का अपहरण

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 02:20 AM IST
दिनदहाड़े किशोरी के अपहरण का प्रयास
मवाना। नगर के मोहल्ला काबली गेट पक्का तालाब से शुक्रवार सुबह दिनदहाड़े एक किशोरी के अपहरण का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। शनिवार को थाने पहुंची किशोरी की मां ने एक महिला व उसके साथियों पर अपहरण का आरोप लगाते हुए तहरीर दी है। अपहरण की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
जानकारी के अनुसार मोहल्ला काबली गेट पक्का तालाब निवासी एक महिला शनिवार को थाने पहुंची। महिला ने आरोप लगाया कि शुक्रवार को उसकी बेटी घर के बाहर खड़ी थी। आरोप है कि इस दौरान सफेद रंग की एक कार आकर रुकी और हथियारों के बल पर जबरन उसकी बेटी को कार में बैठाकर ले गई। महिला ने काफी शोर मचाया, परंतु कार सवार तेजी से निकल गए। महिला ने परिजनों के साथ अपनी बेटी की तलाश की, लेकिन कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। महिला ने एक महिला व उसके साथियों पर आरोप लगाते हुए अपहरण की तहरीर दी है। पुलिस ने तहरीर लेकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। थाना प्रभारी मनीष बिष्ट का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। जल्द ही किशोरी को बरामद कर लिया जाएगा।

चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि उनके अपने परिवार से मिलने के लिए उन्हें दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत नहीं रोक सकती है और अबकी बार बसपा ही केंद्र की सत्ता में पहुंचेगी। और कहा मुस्लिम और हमारा खून एक...

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बदरिया बाजार में फोर्स के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर बवाल: पुलिस ने 13 लोगों को दबोचा, 100 से ज्यादा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर सिंह व अखिलेश यादव
Meerut

अमर सिंह ने अखिलेश पर साधा निशाना, कहा- मोदी नहीं होने देंगे एससीएसटी एक्ट का दुरुपयोग

13 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Local Sports

सीबीएसई बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप: सैय्यद इरतजा ने गोल्ड पर साधा निशाना

13 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस ने दो वाहन चोक पकडे-चाकू व छुरा बरामद
Meerut

पुलिस ने दो वाहन चोक पकडे-चाकू व छुरा बरामद

14 अक्टूबर 2018

पैसों के लेनदेन को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट पथराव। एक घायल।
Meerut

पैसों के लेनदेन को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट पथराव। एक घायल।

14 अक्टूबर 2018

डीपीएम में ग्रीन डे मनाया
Meerut

डीपीएम में ग्रीन डे मनाया

14 अक्टूबर 2018

नकली तेल बनाने के आरोपियों को पुलिस ने जेल भेजा
Meerut

नकली तेल बनाने के आरोपियों को पुलिस ने जेल भेजा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

बैठक में शक्ति पूजन कार्यक्रम को लेकर चर्चा
Meerut

बैठक में शक्ति पूजन कार्यक्रम को लेकर चर्चा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

महिला ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप
Meerut

महिला ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप

14 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Meerut

दलित युवती को बहला- फुसलाकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म, अश्लील वीडियो की वायरल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

मेरठ में मूर्ति स्थापना को लेकर विवाद, 50 दलित परिवारों ने दी धर्म परिवर्तन की धमकी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

शामली न्यूज
Local Sports

स्काउट गाइड शिविर का समापन, शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता के लिए गुजरात रवाना हुए 6 निशानेबाज  

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर न्यूज
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर में बवाल के बाद पुलिस ने दी ताबड़तोड़ दबिश, पुलिस के हत्थे नहीं चढ़े छेड़छाड़ के आरोपी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसा: तेज रफ्तार बस ने ली साइकिल सवार छात्र की जान, जमकर हंगामा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

डिप्टी सीएम की सभा में महिला का हंगामा, लगाए गंभीर आरोप       

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
