केंटर चालक ने कार में टक्कर मारी, चार लोग घायल

केंटर चालक ने कार में टक्कर मारी, चार लोग घायल

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 07:36 PM IST
दौराला(मेरठ)।
हाइवे पर सकौती के निकट रविवार को एक कैंटर ने कार को टक्कर मार दी। जिससे कार सवार चार लोग घायल हो गए। हादसे की जानकारी पाकर पहुंची टोल एंबुलेंस ने घायलों का निकट के निजी क्लीनिक में उपचार कराया।
देहरादून निवासी अरुण कुमार अपने साथी विनोद, विकास और नीटू के साथ रविवार दोपहर कार में सवार होकर दिल्ली किसी काम से जा रहे थे। वे हाईवे पर सकौती के निकट पहुंचे तो पीछे से आ रहे एक कैंटर ने उनकी कार को टक्कर मार दी। जिससे कार सवार चारों लोग घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद आरोपी चालक कैंटर लेकर फरार हो गया। सूचना पाकर पहुंची टोल की एंबुलेंस कर्मियों ने घायलों का सकौती के निजी क्लीनिक में उपचार कराया। इस बाबत थानाध्यक्ष मनोज मिश्र ने बताया कि देर शाम तक तहरीर नहीं दी गई।
हाईवे पर रविवार दोपहर सकौती के पास हुआ हादसा

