Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   4 बीघा गन्ने की फसल में लगी आग

4 बीघा गन्ने की फसल में लगी आग

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 06:56 PM IST
लावड़। अंदावली गांव में रविवार को एक किसान के खेत में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में आग लग गई। जिस कारण उसकी चार बीघा ईख जलकर नष्ट हो गई। सूचना पाकर दर्जनों ग्रामीणों की मदद से किसान ने किसी तरह आग पर काबू पाया। हालांकि तब तक किसान का काफी नुकसान हो चुका था।
जानकारी के अनुसार अंदावली गांव निवासी जगवीर सिंह पुत्र राज सिंह की ईख में रविवार को संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में आग लग गई। आग देखते ही देखते फैल गई। जिस कारण किसान की चार बीघा ईख जलकर नष्ट गई। आसपास के किसानों ने पीड़ित किसान को जानकारी दी। सूचना पाकर पहुंचे किसान ने ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर किसी तरह आग पर काबू पाया। हालांकि तब तक किसान को काफी रुपए का नुकसान हो चुका था। किसान ने मुआवजे की मांग की है।

