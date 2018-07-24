शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   महिला के खिलाफ तहरीर दी

महिला के खिलाफ तहरीर दी

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 24 Jul 2018 12:49 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बड़ौत (बागपत)। तरस पाल निवासी बावली ने दी तहरीर में बताया कि जौहड़ी निवासी कमला पत्नी धर्मवीर नामक महिला उसे अपने पति को बीमार बताकर एक लाख रुपये ले गई, लेकिन अब तक नहीं लौटाएं। जब उसने गांव मेें पूछताछ की तो पता चला कि कमला नामक कोई महिला गांव मेें नहीं रहती है। उसने इस संबंध में कार्रवाई की मांग की।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

tapsee reveals some daring truths in mulk film promotion and rishi kapoor give statement
Bollywood

जब ऋषि कपूर बोले-मैं मुसलमान हूं और भारत मेरा 'मुल्क' है...तो तापसी पन्नू ने कही दिल की बात

23 जुलाई 2018

Karwaan
Bollywood

कैंसर से जूझ रहे इरफान को लंदन में दिखा 'कारवां', स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में डायरेक्टर को कही दिल की बात

23 जुलाई 2018

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

शादी से पहले दीपिका को मिली एक और खुशी, इस खास काम के लिए पहुंचीं लंदन

23 जुलाई 2018

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2
Television

'कसौटी जिंदगी की-2' में ये बॉलीवुड एक्टर निभाएगा अनुराग बासु का किरदार, सबूत भी देख लो

23 जुलाई 2018

Virat Anushka
Bollywood

विराट कोहली से शादी नहीं, ये है अनुष्का की जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा फैसला, खुद खोला राज

23 जुलाई 2018

लता मंगेशकर
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर ने जाह्नवी कपूर और 'धड़क' के बारे में बोली ऐसी बात, बोनी कपूर को नहीं होगा यकीन

23 जुलाई 2018

jhanvi kapoor
Bollywood

जबरदस्त कमाई के बावजूद बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रुकी 'धड़क', इन 5 फिल्मों से पीछे रह गईं जाह्नवी

23 जुलाई 2018

jhanvi kapoor
Bollywood

'धड़क' के बाद जाह्नवी का अगला प्रोजेक्ट लीक, इस फिल्म में लेंगी श्रीदेवी की जगह

23 जुलाई 2018

मौनी रॉय
Bollywood

VIDEO: फिल्मों में आते ही मौनी रॉय के बढ़े भाव, इवेंट में कैमरा पर्सन पर चिल्लाईं

23 जुलाई 2018

नितिका आनंद
Television

'इश्कबाज' की पिंकी आंटी बनीं मां, बेटी के जन्म पर कहा- 'मैं बहुत खुशनसीब हूं'

23 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

jammu kashmir ramban district person accused for animal trafficking and beaten by locals
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पशु तस्करी का आरोप लगाकर एक व्यक्ति को लोगों ने पीटा, तीन आरोपी पुलिस हिरासत में

जम्मू कश्मीर के रामबन जिले के रामसू थाना क्षेत्र के ईबगन इलाके में पशु तस्कर बताकर कुछ युवकों ने एक व्यक्ति को पीट-पीट कर घायल कर दिया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में तीन युवकों को हिरासत में लिया है।

24 जुलाई 2018

14 वर्षीय आसिफ
Chandigarh

जेल से रिहा आसिफ नहीं जाना चाहता पाकिस्तान, कहा- भारत बहुत अच्छा, सरकार मुझे यहां रहने दें

23 जुलाई 2018

PDP party all officials handed over to resign to mehbooba mufti in srinagar jammu kashmir
Jammu

पीडीपी को बिखरने से रोकने के लिए महबूबा का नया दांव, पार्टी के सभी पदाधिकारियों ने सौंपे इस्तीफे

24 जुलाई 2018

अमर सिंह व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिले अमर सिंह, जानें- किन मुद्दों पर की चर्चा

23 जुलाई 2018

Muzzafarfur Shelter home rape case: Tejashwi said ngo owner is close to CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar

बिहार में 21 बच्चियों से रेप: कंकाल ढूंढने के लिए खुदाई शुरू, तेजस्वी बोले- नीतीश का करीबी है संचालक

23 जुलाई 2018

शंकर चरण त्रिपाठी
Bihar

राजद के राष्टीय प्रवक्ता की हुई छुट्टी, राहुल के खिलाफ खोला था मुंह

23 जुलाई 2018

चार्जिंग पर लगे मोबाइल की बैट्री तेज धमाके साथ फटी, कमरे में भर गया धुंआ 17-05-05

चार्जिंग पर लगे मोबाइल की बैट्री तेज धमाके साथ फटी, कमरे में भर गया धुंआ 17-05-05

24 जुलाई 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के लखनऊ कार्यक्रम में फिर बदलाव, राजधानी में रात्रि विश्राम नहीं करेंगे

23 जुलाई 2018

बाइकों की आमने सामने की भिड़ंत में तीन घायल
Moradabad

बाइकों की आमने सामने की भिड़ंत में तीन घायल

24 जुलाई 2018

आतंकी नावेद की फोटो
Jammu

वीडियो: पुलिस की गिरफ्त से फरार हुआ आतंकी, घाटी में खुलेआम कर रहा फायरिंग

23 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: कैमरे में कैद हुई सरकारी स्कूल की टीचरों की करतूत

बुलंदशहर के चावली प्राथमिक विद्यालय से कुछ ऐसे वीडियो सामने आए हैं, जिन्हें देखकर आप चौंक जाएंगे। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

23 जुलाई 2018

साक्षी 2:04

साक्षी महाराज के बयान से मुस्लिम समाज नाराज, दी ये नसीहत

23 जुलाई 2018

police 3:14

शामली में चोर ने कुछ ऐसे कबूला जुर्म, देखकर आएगी हंसी!

22 जुलाई 2018

बागपत 1:50

एक दिव्यांग की कहानी जो अब मौत मांग रहा है

20 जुलाई 2018

शामली 3:26

शामली के भूतों का ऐसे किया पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर

19 जुलाई 2018

Recommended

जेसीबी से अतिक्रमण हटाया
Nainital

प्रशासन ने रिसॉर्टो का अतिक्रमण ढहाया

24 जुलाई 2018

बैंकों ने किसानों से हड़पे एक हजार करोड़
Moradabad

बैंकों ने किसानों से हड़पे एक हजार करोड़

24 जुलाई 2018

आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया प्रदर्शन
Moradabad

आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया प्रदर्शन

24 जुलाई 2018

महेंद्र को जिलाध्यक्ष की जिम्मेदारी
Aligarh

महेंद्र को जिलाध्यक्ष की जिम्मेदारी

24 जुलाई 2018

नगर निगम में गरजे मलिन बस्तीवासी
Dehradun

नगर निगम में गरजे मलिन बस्तीवासी

24 जुलाई 2018

चौथे दिन हड़ताल से 50 करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित
Dehradun

चौथे दिन हड़ताल से 50 करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित

24 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.