किसान और समाजसेवी सुभाष नैन को सम्मानित किया

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 01:28 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बागपत। नागरिक अधिकार मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं ने किसान और समाजसेवी सुभाष नैन को शॉल भेंटकर सम्मानित किया। उनके द्वारा क्षेत्र में सामाजिक कार्य करने और उन्नत कृषि करने पर सम्मान किया। मंच का सम्मान पाकर सुभाष नैन गदगद है। इस दौरान कोमिल नैन, सुधीर, प्रमोद, सुरेंद्र, महिपाल मौजूद रहे।
