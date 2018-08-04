शहर चुनें

शिकायतों के निस्तारण में मेरठ ने लगायी ऊंची छलांग

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 02:32 AM IST
शिकायतों के निस्तारण में मेरठ ने लगाई लंबी छलांग
मेरठ। ऑन लाइन शिकायतों के निस्तारण में फिसड्डी चल रहे मेरठ जनपद ने जुलाई माह में ऊंची छलांग लगाई। मेरठ 51 वें नंबर से इस बार 8 वें नंबर पर आ गया है। जबकि पड़ोसी जनपद हापुड़ नंबर पर एक बना हुआ है।
शासन ने शिकायतों के निस्तारण को ऑनलाइन पोर्टल (आईजीआरएस) बनाया है। इस पर शिकायतकर्ता जहां ऑनलाइन शिकायत दर्ज कराता है, तो उसका निस्तारण भी ऑनलाइन होता है। यही नहीं मुख्यमंत्री, शासन आदि को जाने वाली शिकायतें भी इसी पोर्टल पर आ जाती हैं। हर माह शासन स्तर से इसकी समीक्षा होती है, जिसमें सभी जनपदों को अंक देते हुए श्रेणी प्रदान की जाती है। जून माह में मेरठ 75 जनपदों में 51वें नंबर पर था। लेकिन इस बार मेरठ 97.78 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त कर 8वें नंबर पर आ गया है। जबकि मंडल का हापुड़ जनपद 100 प्रतिशत अंकों के साथ पहले नंबर पर है। इनके अलावा गाजियाबाद भी 8 वें नंबर पर है। जबकि गौतमबुद्धनगर 36वें, बुलंदशहर 27 वें और बागपत 31 वें स्थान पर है। वहीं बिजनौर जनपद 13 वें, मुजफ्फरनगर 8 वें, सहारनपुर 33वें नंबर पर है।

