नाव के चलते ट्रेन के आगे कूदा राज मिस्त्री, मौत

नाव के चलते ट्रेन के आगे कूदा राज मिस्त्री, मौत

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 03:04 AM IST
कंकरखेड़ा। पुलिस के अनुसार सोफीपुर थाना पल्लवपुरम निवासी जिले सिंह (65) पुत्र नेतराम राजमिस्त्री का काम करता था। वह किसी बात को लेकर तनाव में था। मंगलवार को उसका शव जिटौली रेलवे फाटक पर पड़ा मिला। पुलिस के अनुसार प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि जिले सिंह ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दी थी। इंस्पेक्टर दीपक शर्मा का कहना है कि तनाव के कारण जिले सिंह ने ट्रेन से कटकर आत्महत्या की है।



