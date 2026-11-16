मथुरा में भाजपा का महामंथन: उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक पहुंचे, अखिलेश के दलित सम्मेलन पर तंज; जानें क्या कहा
मथुरा में भाजपा के मंथन शिविर के दौरान उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक ने अखिलेश यादव और समाजवादी पार्टी पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने आगरा के दलित सम्मेलन पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि वहां दलित समुदाय का कोई व्यक्ति मौजूद नहीं था।
विस्तार
#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh | Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking at the BJP’s two-day brainstorming camp in Mathura, said, "The BJP’s top leadership has all arrived here for the party’s two-day brainstorming camp. We will seek their blessings and guidance... This is an ongoing process, an organisational practice in which we, as workers, receive direction and guidance from our leadership and work for the all-round development of the state. Given the BJP’s outstanding performance, I can say that from 2014 to today, India as a whole has progressed in every sector. Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has shed the stigma of being a BIMARU state and become a revenue-surplus state..."विज्ञापन
On the Samajwadi Party’s Dalit conference in Agra, he said, "At their conference in Agra, there wasn’t a single person from the Dalit community... Not one person on the list that appeared in the media was from the Dalit community... Whenever the Samajwadi Party has been in power, it has oppressed Dalits and the poor... The public knows their true nature. The public will never accept them..."— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि भाजपा के उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए, यह कहा जा सकता है कि 2014 से आज तक भारत ने हर क्षेत्र में प्रगति की है। उन्होंने विशेष रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि 2017 से राज्य ने 'बीमारू' राज्य का कलंक धो दिया है और एक राजस्व-अधिशेष राज्य बन गया है।
समाजवादी पार्टी के आगरा में आयोजित दलित सम्मेलन पर टिप्पणी करते हुए ब्रजेश पाठक ने कहा कि सम्मेलन में दलित समुदाय का कोई भी व्यक्ति उपस्थित नहीं था। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि जब भी समाजवादी पार्टी सत्ता में रही है, उसने दलितों और गरीबों पर अत्याचार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता उनके असली चरित्र को जानती है और उन्हें कभी स्वीकार नहीं करेगी।