#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh | Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking at the BJP’s two-day brainstorming camp in Mathura, said, "The BJP’s top leadership has all arrived here for the party’s two-day brainstorming camp. We will seek their blessings and guidance... This is an ongoing process, an organisational practice in which we, as workers, receive direction and guidance from our leadership and work for the all-round development of the state. Given the BJP’s outstanding performance, I can say that from 2014 to today, India as a whole has progressed in every sector. Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has shed the stigma of being a BIMARU state and become a revenue-surplus state..."

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