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Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mathura News ›   Brijesh Pathak Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over SP Dalit Conference in Agra

मथुरा में भाजपा का महामंथन: उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक पहुंचे, अखिलेश के दलित सम्मेलन पर तंज; जानें क्या कहा

Mon, 16 Nov 2026 01:30 PM IST
Dhirendra Singh ANI
ANI Published by: Dhirendra Singh Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2026 01:30 PM IST
सार

मथुरा में भाजपा के मंथन शिविर के दौरान उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक ने अखिलेश यादव और समाजवादी पार्टी पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने आगरा के दलित सम्मेलन पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि वहां दलित समुदाय का कोई व्यक्ति मौजूद नहीं था।

 

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Brijesh Pathak Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over SP Dalit Conference in Agra
उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक - फोटो : ANI

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उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक ने मथुरा में भाजपा के दो दिवसीय मंथन शिविर में पार्टी की शीर्ष नेतृत्व की उपस्थिति को संगठन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक सतत प्रक्रिया है, जिसमें कार्यकर्ता नेतृत्व से दिशा-निर्देश प्राप्त करते हैं और राज्य के सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए कार्य करते हैं।
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उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि भाजपा के उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए, यह कहा जा सकता है कि 2014 से आज तक भारत ने हर क्षेत्र में प्रगति की है। उन्होंने विशेष रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि 2017 से राज्य ने 'बीमारू' राज्य का कलंक धो दिया है और एक राजस्व-अधिशेष राज्य बन गया है।



समाजवादी पार्टी के आगरा में आयोजित दलित सम्मेलन पर टिप्पणी करते हुए ब्रजेश पाठक ने कहा कि सम्मेलन में दलित समुदाय का कोई भी व्यक्ति उपस्थित नहीं था। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि जब भी समाजवादी पार्टी सत्ता में रही है, उसने दलितों और गरीबों पर अत्याचार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता उनके असली चरित्र को जानती है और उन्हें कभी स्वीकार नहीं करेगी।
 
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